– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office
13th July 2018 - 2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido
13th July 2018 - Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands
13th July 2018 - Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal
13th July 2018 - Trump vows to end Africa’s vicious conflicts
13th July 2018 - Trump stokes Britain’s Brexit turmoil at start of visit
13th July 2018 - Syria army enters, raises flag in Daraa, cradle of revolt
13th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
13th July 2018 - US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
13th July 2018 - South Sudan lawmakers extend president’s term until 2021
Home / National / Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office
POLICE STOP AHMED KASSIM FROM ASSUMING OFFICE

Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office

— 13th July 2018

John Adams, Minna

There was pandemonium in Suleja Local Government council of Niger state, yesterday, when the police stopped the suspended chairman of the council, who was reinstated by court from assuming office.

A Suleja High Court presided over by Justice Ahmed Bima had, on June 21, this year, ordered Alhaji Ahmed Kassim to return to his seat, after the court found that he was illegally removed from office by the legislative arm of the council.

The court also directed the incumbent chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, who was the vice chairman to Ahmed Kassim, to vacate office, immediately, and allow his former boss assume office.

However, armed with the court judgement, Alhaji Kassim, yesterday, accompanied by scores of his supporters, stormed the secretariat of the council, in attempt to enforce the court order, but met a brick wall, as the police barricaded the entrance of the secretariat and stopped him from gaining entry.

It was gathered that Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, who had earlier got the wind of plan by Alhaji Kassim to storm the secretariat, quickly resumed office as early as 7:00a.m. and was already on his seat before Kassim’s arrival.

It was further gathered that the police and operatives of the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) stopped Dikko and his supporters from entering the secretariat, and did not give Dikko any explanation for their action.

The police reportedly blocked the main entrance to the secretariat with a Hillux van, with registration number NPF 9102C.

An NSCDC vehicle with registration number CD 1096AOI was, also, strategically stationed near the gate in the secretariat.

The situation degenerated to chaos and pandemonium as the supporters of the embattled reinstated chairman used tyres to block the major highway leading to the town.

At this point, the entire atmosphere became tensed and uncontrollable, making the police shoot into the air and used tear gas to disperse the angry supporters who were in their hundreds.

The embattled chairman was later whisked away in a police Hillux van to an unknown destination, but unconfirmed report says he was taken to police headquarters in Minna, the state capital.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the story but said the police “only tried to avoid breakdown of law and order in the town

“Our men are there to maintain law and order we did not take side with any party in the dispute” DSP Abubakar said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE STOP AHMED KASSIM FROM ASSUMING OFFICE

Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office

— 13th July 2018

John Adams, Minna There was pandemonium in Suleja Local Government council of Niger state, yesterday, when the police stopped the suspended chairman of the council, who was reinstated by court from assuming office. A Suleja High Court presided over by Justice Ahmed Bima had, on June 21, this year, ordered Alhaji Ahmed Kassim to return…

  • Sule LAMIDO

    2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido

    — 13th July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sule Lamido, has said all presidential aspirants on the platform of Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) are ready to sacrifice their political ambitions for the sake of Nigeria’s future generations. Lamido said the All Progressive Congress…

  • ZAMFARA - FARMLAND - ATTACKS

    Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands

    — 13th July 2018

    Two years ago, when President Muhammadu Buhari launched Operation Harbin Kunama, a military taskforce targeted at banditry and cattle rustling in Zamfara state, many residents heaved a sigh of relief. Despite the efforts of the government and security forces, attacks have not stopped, but taken a worse dimension. Farmers in different parts of Zamfara have…

  • TAMBUWAL - DEATH TOLL

    Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal

    — 13th July 2018

    The death toll of recent attacks in Sokoto state has risen to 39, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said yesterday. Tambuwal said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were buried. The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state, the latest in a string of deadly attacks across northern states. A senator, Adamu Aliero,…

  • RIVERS

    Ekiti guber: Election observers slam police over teargassing, shooting party members at rally

    — 12th July 2018

    …As SDP, ADP condemn police action Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The coalition of election observers composing over 15 bodies, on Friday faulted police on its explanation that it dispersed a rally held by the Peoples Democratic Party at the pavilion in Fajuyi park on Wednesday. The coalition said using teargas and live shooting to disperse the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share