Niger govt. to build 20 room hostels for NMS Zaria

John Adams, Minna

Worried by the state of infrastructure, especially accommodation at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, in Kaduna State, the Niger State Government has offered to build 20 rooms hostel accommodation for the 60 years old school.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made the pledge at the school’s 60th graduation ceremony held, on Saturday, in Zaria.

Governor Bello, who is an Old Boy of the school (1979-1984), described as ‘worrisome’, the state of infrastructure at the oldest military school in Nigeria, hence the decision of his government to construct 20 rooms accommodation as part of his contribution to development of the institution.

In the words of the governor, “We took time to go round the school. We saw the situation of the school and as a government we decided to embark on the construction of 20 rooms hotels.

“Again myself and other ex-boys that are here today have also agreed to do what we can to contribute towards maintaining and fixing some of the infrastructures within the school”.

While emphasising the role and the importance of the school to the Nigerian Army and the country in general, Governor Bello said there was need for old boys and states governments to extend assistance to the school in order to ensure the maintenance of dilapidating infrastructure.

He pointed out that this had become necessary because students of the school are admitted from all the 36 states of the federation.

He continued, “Going forward with the intervention of ex-boys and the intervention of states government, the school will be developed.

“I, therefore, urge every state government to participate in the development of the school because this is a national institution and I believe equal number of students are being admitted into the school from each state of the federation so every state should be able to contribute to ensure that this important institution fulfill its mandate”

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, while thanking the Niger State Government for the gesture, pointed out that the 20 room hostel to be constructed by the state government would go a long way to ease the accommodation problem being faced by the students.

The Army chief, who was represented by Commandant, Nigeria Army Depot, Maj.-Gen. Victor Okewudili Ezugwu, commended the contribution of the Niger State towards the development of the school.

He then called on other state governors as well as ex-boys to emulate Governor Bello and Niger State by contributing their quotas to the development of the school, stressing that Nigerian Army is a national institution that should be supported by all.

The highpoint of the graduation ceremony was a donation of N500,000 to the overall Best Boy, Joseph Ughasoro by Governor Bello and the foundation laying of the 20 room hostels by the governor.