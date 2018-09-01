– The Sun News
The Niger Government says it has spent N290 million to construct an auditorium at the College of Nursing Science Kontagora.

Dr Makum Sidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Niger, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna.

He explained that part of the funds went on furniture for the school library and classrooms and noted that the state government would always provide qualified manpower for effective healthcare delivery.

He explained further that N149 million was spent on the construction of auditorium, while N46 million was used to buy furniture for the project.

“N16 million was spent on the procurements of library furniture and books, while N55 million was committed on the procurement of furniture for classrooms.

“Similarly, N24 million was used to furnish the administrative block of the college,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary reiterated the commitment of the government in meeting the needs of the institution for optimal performance.

He said that the college served as a training ground for qualified manpower and that state government would support it at always.

