NIGER FLOODS

Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month – NSEMA

— 3rd September 2018

John Adams, Minna

As flood continues to wreak havoc across communities in Niger State, no fewer than 14 people have lost their lives and property worth hundreds of millions  washed away due to heavy downpour this year alone.

Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga,  disclosed this in Minna on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the extent of damage so far caused by the flood in the state.

Inga said that Niger State was ranked second among the frontline states prone to flood in the country.

He pointed out that 65 communities across 17 local government areas of the state have been affected by flood since the rain began, adding that 14 lives have been lost.

The affected local governments include; Edati, Gbako, Munya, Agaie, Rafi, Bida, Bosso, Chanchaga, Wushushi, Gurara, Mariga, Magama, Lapai Mokwa, Shiroro, Lavun and Borgu.

The DG lamented that 80 percent of rice farmlands at Gima, Lavun Local Government Area cultivated through the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Programme has been submerged by water.

He said the agency had been overwhelmed by the devastating effect of the flood, pointing out that about 80 percent of the affected communities have received some succour  after due assessment.

While appealing for federal government intervention, he noted that the agency had expended over N762 million for emergency intervention response, risk reduction and preparedness so far.

Meanwhile, the sum of NN61,694,000;00 hass been spent for the procurement of food items, building materials and cash gifts for disaster victims in Bosso, Rafi and Chanchaga, with N29.3 million spent for communal clash victims in Bosso.

