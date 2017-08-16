Niger Delta youths mobilise support for Buhari 

…Close down Abuja in solidarity

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Some Niger Delta youths who are supporters of the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, shut down some busy roads in the Central Business District of Abuja to express their support for the ailing President.

The President recently clocked 100 days in London hospital where he has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

There had been similar protests in the past one week by several pro and anti- Buhari supporters to either demand his resumption or resignation or to remain in London and get well before returning to Nigeria.

The large number of youths who claimed to be from Niger Delta region, begun their protest from the Unity Fountain are of the city, under the protection of policemen and officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Led by the Convener, Micheal Johnny, the Niger Delta youths were armed with placards with several inscriptions like “Urhobo, Benin, youths support Buhari, Niger Delta youths support Buhari, PDP stop anti-Buhari protesters” among several others.

For several hours, business and official activities in and around the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone were disrupted, as the protesters blocked the roads, while vowing to continue their action until the Charly Boy group quit their hate campaign against the ailing President.