Niger Delta leaders used oil money as ‘Pocket Money’, Masari alleges

Governor of Katsina State Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has said Niger Delta leaders must come clean on how they have spent proceeds from the sale of Crude Oil allocated to the region over the years.

“For six years,” Masari said, “we had a Niger Delta president. Let us see what difference he made in six years when he was president. When the excess crude account became pocket money, how much of the money went to the Niger Delta?”

In an interview with the current edition of The Interview, Masari called out Niger Delta leaders, challenging them to “come clean” on how they have managed the region’s resources.

“The interview features Masari firing all cylinders,” read a statement by Azu Ishiekwene, Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of the magazine. “He took on Senate President Saraki, explained why Obasanjo’s third term bid failed, and spoke, at length for the first time, on ‘budget padding.’ And then, he removed his gloves on his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, and the Niger Delta.”

Although Masari did not name names, the reference to a Niger Delta president clearly indicated former President Goodluck Jonathan, the immediate past president, under whose presidency oil pricea averaged $100 per barrel in the international market.

Asked what he did to ensure accountability of oil proceeds when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives and also a ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party at the time, Masari said, “The House of Representatives has been friendly to the people of the Niger Delta than any other institution in the country.”

He asked the Federal Government to publish how much the region had received since the ’13 percent derivation’ sharing arrangement started.

The resurgence of violence in the Niger Delta by militant group Avengers in the last year has led to massive losses to the country’s oil revenue, with peace efforts stalling.