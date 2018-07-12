Niger Delta leaders insist on restructuring— 12th July 2018
Emma Njoku
Leaders of the Niger Delta have insisted on restructuring of Nigeria, as the only way forward to an enduring peace and security of life and property in the region and the country.
They made the declaration in separate interviews with newsmen, yesterday, on the sidelines of a meeting between Niger Delta leaders and the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Although they commended the Federal Government for the amnesty programme, they said it is not a solution to the ‘injustice’ meted to the region.
First gilitary governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diete Spiff decried the degree of environmental degradation of the Niger Delta region as a result of gas flaring and other oil exploration activities. He regretted that lots of money are collected as penalty from the international oil companies (IOCs) for the damage to the oil host communities, but such monies are used to develop other areas while the impacted communities are neglected.
Rights activist, Anko Briggs, described the amnesty programme as “a palliative measure aimed at deceiving our people. I’m on record that amnesty programme is neither an answer nor solution to Niger Delta issues. The Niger Delta is not a crisis, it is an issue. We’re demanding justice and equity. We’re demanding resource ownership from time immemorial and we’ll continue to demand the control if our resources. We’re told it would run out in five to 10 years time, so, why not allow us utilise it for the remainder of the period.”
Earlier, Prof Dokubo said yesterday’s meeting was aimed at deepening the peace and security in the region as well as critically consider issues affecting them. He assured that Ondo State would be included in the programme after proper data of those who should benefit from the programme has been conducted by the federal government and the budget increased to accommodate the beneficiaries from the State.
“Amnesty is a vehicle for everyone in Niger Delta. Since I assumed office, I’ve listened to over 500 protesting groups on the way forward. I’m here to correct the mistakes of the past. After disarmament, we are in the process of re-integration of the ex-militants. To empower people, you must train them and reintegrate them into the society. We must emphasise the need for quality. If we don’t follow the amnesty programme with wisdom, it will kill us.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all12th July 2018
-
Nigeria’s growing insecurity9th July 2018
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow8th July 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Niger Delta leaders insist on restructuring— 12th July 2018
Emma Njoku Leaders of the Niger Delta have insisted on restructuring of Nigeria, as the only way forward to an enduring peace and security of life and property in the region and the country. They made the declaration in separate interviews with newsmen, yesterday, on the sidelines of a meeting between Niger Delta leaders and…
-
No more automatic ticket in APC – Oshiomhole— 12th July 2018
Says party’ll sack PDP appointees in Buhari govt Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that there will not be automatic ticket for any political aspirant on the platform of the party. Oshiomhole handed down the warning while inaugurating members of the non-National Working Committee members in Abuja,…
-
Court orders temporary forfeiture of N200m linked to military officers, firms— 12th July 2018
Lukman Olabiyi Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered that the sum of N200 million, allegedly fraudulently warehoused in some commercial banks by two military officers, and their three companies, should be temporary forfeited, pending the outcome of investigation on it. According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),…
-
APC: Galadima writes INEC— 12th July 2018
Letter writing won’t help you, says ruling party Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) Alhaji Buba Galadima, has asked the Indepenndent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Adam Oshiomohle-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Galadima claimed in a signed letter to the INEC…
-
Why I walked out of CUPP – ANN chair— 12th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Dr Jay Samuels, has opened up on why he walked out of a meeting of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP). Dr. Samuels said he walked out when he realised the gathering was filled with those who misappropriated the country’s resources and…
-
Entertainment
Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress— 9th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
-
Features
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Widow, family in agony, as strange storm kills father of five— 11th July 2018
Paul Orude Rashida Isa, wife of the bricklayer who died in a collapsed building in Tirwun area of Bauchi Metropolis, is still in a state of shock and disbelief days after the incident. Rashida’s husband, Adamu Isa, 30, was one of those who lost their lives following a powerful windstorm that wreaked havoc on some parts…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
The ISIS threat alert— 12th July 2018
Tayo Ogunbiyi Recent reports by a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sun, that leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State, are sneaking battle-hardened jihadists from Syria into Nigeria to train terrorists for possible attacks in Britain, should be a source of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians. According to The Sun, “fanatics including Boko Haram insurgents…
Columnists
-
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
-
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
-
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?— 12th July 2018
“A new world will be won not by those who stand at a distance with their arms folded, but by those who are in the arena, whose garments are torn by storms and whose bodies are maimed in the course of the contest.” • From a letter to Winnie Mandela, written on Robben Island, June…
-
Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons— 12th July 2018
Emmanuel Onwe Since we are on the subject of Chinua Achebe’s eternal truths, let’s briefly reflect on the cryptic conclusion of his seminal work, Things Fall Apart, which reads: The Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger. The lucidity of Achebe’s creative imagination is given its most eloquent expression in the mockery he…
-
Philosophising religion and Nigerian nation (2)— 11th July 2018
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “To God be the glory for answering my prayer through the use of three different bottles of your oil. I am a contractor, but for some years now no single job came my way. I have been struggling to make ends meet, all to no avail. I discovered that my job…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (2)— 11th July 2018
Sina Adedipe This write–up is to show the folly, inadequate and faulty knowledge of the Scriptures by someone who gave his name as Steve and used GSM number 080 – 6532 – 7244 and his like – minded colleague who owns telephone number 080 – 6771 – 3110, who both claimed that polygamy is unbiblical…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (2)— 11th July 2018
Dr. Pat Utomi I drew from Maier’s charge and my summation of Newman to title that lecture “The Falling Walls of Nigeria and the Nehemiah syndrome” suggesting there that part of the purpose of the university is to equip its graduates to go out there, like the prophet Nehemiah and rebuild the fallen walls of…
-
Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer— 11th July 2018
Ebere Wabara “The party’s flag-bearer (standard-bearer) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State….” (Classic FM 97.3, 11.15 a, m. News, Tuesday, July 10) “But to put the matter in proper perspective (in proper perspectives or in a proper perspective, depending on contextualization)….” “MFM GO commissions (inaugurates/auspicates/launches) medical centre, hands over to MTU” “How local…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Existence securities and freedom of south south natives in this 21st century world international order is only under Niger Delta Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. The only scientific restructuring is Disintegration based on backgrounds of the natives. This territory natives of this generation has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. This territory natives do not have Democratic Power under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to change anything. This territory natives has only the Sword to defend their existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order under the natives Disintegrated Republics- only the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom which is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!