Niger Delta groups commend Boroh over success of amnesty programme

Niger Delta groups commend Boroh over success of amnesty programme

— 20th June 2017

From From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A coalition of civil advocacy groups has commended the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) for the successes recorded so far in the amnesty programme.

 The groups led the Patriotic Niger Deltans for Good Governance, in a statement signed by its President, Adomba Angbare, and Secretary; Beke Apere, said Boroh deserve commendation for the transparency and performance displayed in handling the affairs of the PAP.

According to the groups, though the records of achievements and successes recorded under the Paul Boroh-led Amnesty office is a direct gain from the trust and confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari, the two years in office of Boroh has led to judicious and transparent use of fund and peace in the region.

The Patriotic Niger Delta for Good Governance while noting that the confidence shown by the President Buhari in the capability and performance of Boroh was as a result of loyalty, maintained that the president’s aide himself has exceeded the expectations of Niger Delata people.

 The statement read in part “We have observed with gladness that the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo have shown love towards the Niger Delta region by ensuring that those in charge of the Amnesty Implementation committee led by Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh are allowed to focus on the administration’s policy of peace and development in the region. We also observed that under Buhari the issues of incessant protest by ex-militants along the East-West road have become a thing of the past. Instead there is robust understanding by the people of the region on the open and transparent style of leadership. It is no longer business as usual. We want to thank President Buhari for his choice of appointment of Boroh and the decision to stick to Boroh makes the Amnesty office to be in a safe hand.”

Having confidence in our son, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh , who has shown capacity and confidence in handling the Amnesty office. He has also shown transparency in Governance.”
