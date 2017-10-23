The Sun News
Niger Delta: FG promises low interest rate to investors

Niger Delta: FG promises low interest rate to investors

— 23rd October 2017

In a bid to  fast track  the  economic  diversification  and  industrialisation  of  the  Niger  Delta  region,  the  Federal  Government,  has  promised  investors  in  the  region  one  digit  interest  rate  for  loans  from  financial  institutions.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, disclosed the development in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

According to the  Minister  of  Niger  Delta  Affairs, Usani  Uguru  Usani, the Federal  Government  has  decided  to  facilitate  availability  of  credit  to  investors  through  the  Bank  of  Industry, Bank  of  Agriculture  Development, Nigeria  Export  and  Import  Bank  and  other  financial  institutions  at  a  single  digit  rate,’’ Usani said.

Usani stated that  the  ultimate  goal  of  the  presidential  initiative  is  job  creation  in  the  Niger  Delta  Region.

He added that  the  Ministry  of  Niger  Delta  Affairs was  coordinating  the  programme for successful  implementation.

Usani  stated that the  programme would be managed in  a  manner  whereby  every  investor  had  confidence  enlisted  in  what  was  being  done.

He further said  the  expectation  was  that  each  state  in  the  Niger  Delta  region  would choose  private  investors  who  will  carry  out  investment  in  their  areas  of  competence, comparative  and  competitive  advantages in  their  domain.

