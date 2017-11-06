The Sun News
Niger Delta elders reach out to Avengers to halt planned attacks

Niger Delta elders reach out to Avengers to halt planned attacks

— 6th November 2017

 From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of Niger Delta Elders, under the aegis of Pan-Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC), have established contacts with the leadership the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) over the threat of renewed hostilities and bombing of oil facilities in the region.

 The NDA, through its spokesman, General Murdoch Agbinibo, had declared that the militants would resume hostilities in the Niger Delta region with “Operation Red Economy,” which is targeted to cripple the country’s economy over the foot-dragging of the Federal Government in the peace process in the region.

 The threat by NDA is said to have set alarm bells ringing in security circles in the Niger Delta region, prompting some concerned security officials to reach out to influential elders to talk to the militants.

The media coordinator of the PNDPC, Olorogun Monday Whiskey, confirmed that the elders had reached out to the leadership of the NDA, soliciting that they consider sustaining the existing peace in the region by embracing dialogue with the Federal Government.

 Whiskey, who explained that the people of the region are having sleepless night over the threat by the NDA, said the overtures made to the militants was being looked into by the High Command of the NDA

“We reached out to them and prevailed on them that dialogue is the best option. We also told them that we believe in equity, justice and fair play. We believe the APC-led Federal Government should not create room for questionable characters to negotiate, based on selfish notion for the people of the region. The Niger Delta Avengers should be reasonable in their threats and the Federal Government should also be proactive on the issues of the region. We also told the Niger Delta Avengers to be reasonable and that 24 hours is not enough to resolve the demands they have made on Federal Government. We believe that the contentious issues of the region need time to be resolved. The Federal Government should give peace a chance and treat all sections of the country equally,” he said.

A source within the NDA said the militants are studying the appeal from the Niger Delta elders and would come up with a position after a crucial meeting with its commanders.

The source said oil communities are backing the NDA over its planned operation because of the attempt by some influential politicians from the Niger Delta region to hijack the oil pipeline surveillance contracts.

 

 

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 6th November 2017 at 3:14 pm
    The most recent television footage by Aljazeera and BBC last week, on the criminal negligency of the Ogonis of the N’ Delta by the Nigerian Federal Government, is simply a blot on the eschutcheon of man and tha calls for a damning indictment against our Federal Autorities.
    However,the plight of the people of the N’Delta;especially the Ogonis,is a typical example of how,according to
    Peter Howard,”The petty plans and plots of small minded people (simpletons), rob every nation and people of
    their destiny.”
    It was the late Chief Ken Saro Wiwa (an Ogoni),who led and anti-Biafran campaign by the minorities of eastern Nigeria during the Biafran-Nigerian War of 1967-1970.They had appealed to the Pol Pot Yakubu Gowon’s led Military Government to rid them of the Igbos.
    In return for their support,Pol Pot Gowon shared Igbo property to them and carved Eastern Nigeria into three
    States;East Central,Cross River and Rivers State, in order to isolate,divide us and to sabotage our war efforts.
    The plight of the people of the N ‘Delta today, is just another example of the iniquities of fathers being visited
    upon their children by a divine design.
    Serves them them right jare!
    On my own part,I am not expressing my ”Shaden-freude ”( rejoicing over their misfortune) about it.
    Seeminly,at the very long run, all the people of old Eastern Nigeria (Biafrans) lost that war to the Nigerians.
    But we Igbos actually won the war because the ideals of Biafra will live for ever and ever.
    Biafra is not merely a legend but Biafra is all about the bravest,the most hard working,very undaunting and
    heroes amongst the black race,who stood up against an Army of morons and vandals,suported and supplied by two world powers,Britain and the Revisionist Soviets Union and for a bloody three years.
    I am a hero and an ex-Biafra Officer on reserve and I am ready for action whenever the occasion calls for actions.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
    All Hail Biafra,the land of the rising Sun!!!

