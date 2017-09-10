The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2017 - Niger Delta development: Wike, Okowa, Ibori call on leaders to unite
10th September 2017 - MASSOB at 18: Biafra struggle not illegal, Uwazurike declares
10th September 2017 - Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition
10th September 2017 - Sandra 08023186113
10th September 2017 - Biafra: Intimidation won’t deter us – IPOB 
10th September 2017 - Recession on my mind
10th September 2017 - America will confront Hurricane Irma, others – Trump
10th September 2017 - Plateau dethrones Rangers
10th September 2017 - US Open 2017: Murray, Hingis win mixed double
10th September 2017 - City, Arsenal go goalwire
Home / Cover / National / Niger Delta development: Wike, Okowa, Ibori call on leaders to unite

Niger Delta development: Wike, Okowa, Ibori call on leaders to unite

— 10th September 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Niger Delta leaders to unite for the rapid development of the geopolitical zone. 

The governor said that unity is needed in the geopolitical zone to check the current situation where outsiders take advantage of the disunity of the area to deny the people benefits of their resources.

Wike, who is also a co-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee spoke yesterday at Oghara, Delta State, during a meeting with former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori and the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at the former governor’s residence. 

Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit to Oghara by former acting chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo and Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor. Also present was Senator Peter Nwaobishi and senior associates of the former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori. Governor Wike said: “Niger Delta must continue to be united. Whatever it takes, unity is still very key. When we are divided, outsiders will come and exploit our resources to the disadvantage of our communities. 

“We have to fight to protect the interest of the Niger Delta. We draw strength from people like former governor James Ibori, a man who has variegated experiences.”

Wike said that Rivers and Delta states are cooperating in the spirit of Niger Delta Development.  “We must work as brothers. We must work as a team. We must not allow our united front to be divided,” he said. In his welcome remarks, former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori commended the governors of Rivers and Delta States for their cooperation on developmental issues. He urged both governors to work towards building a stronger united force for all the Niger Delta states.

He said: “We need to be united to be able to serve our people better. We have to cooperate for the good of our people.”

He commended  the developmental efforts of the Rivers State governor, urging him to sustain his projects delivery speed. 

Also speaking, Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, described the Rivers State governor as a grassroots politician who is providing effective leadership for his people. He said that in Delta State, the political class is under a political family led by the former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori.  Governor Okowa said that the Niger Delta needs to work together for the geo-political zone to be a stronger political voice in the country.

He said: “We will continue to maintain the friendship based on the interest of our people.” The meeting later went into a closed door session. 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger Delta development: Wike, Okowa, Ibori call on leaders to unite

— 10th September 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Niger Delta leaders to unite for the rapid development of the geopolitical zone.  The governor said that unity is needed in the geopolitical zone to check the current situation where outsiders take advantage of the disunity of the area to deny the people benefits of their resources….

  • MASSOB at 18: Biafra struggle not illegal, Uwazurike declares

    — 10th September 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha                                                   As the Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) marks its 18th  anniversary on September 13, 2017, founder and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, yesterday said the struggle for a sovereign Biafran State can never be declared illegal since the same struggle for Nigeria’s independence…

  • Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition

    — 10th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has denied any presidential ambition come 2019, describing those behind “Osinbajo Volunteers” as mischievous. Osinbajo’s quick refutal came in response to the inglorious efforts of the group which has started campaigning for Osinbajo’s election as President in 2019. Already the group, which has started recruiting volunteers…

  • Biafra: Intimidation won’t deter us – IPOB 

    — 10th September 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that no amount of intimidation and propaganda against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu or members, by the Nigerian Federal Government would deter them from pursuing their legitimate and non-violent agitations for Biafra restoration. The group condemned the use of stage managed parade of…

  • Plateau dethrones Rangers

    — 10th September 2017

    Wins first ever NPFL title BY Paul  Erewuba and Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau United, yesterday ended the 2017 league season on a glorious note with an emphatic 2-0 home victory over Rangers inside a packed Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos. The Jos side with the win emerged champions of the league for the 2017 season,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share