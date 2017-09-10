Niger Delta development: Wike, Okowa, Ibori call on leaders to unite

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Niger Delta leaders to unite for the rapid development of the geopolitical zone.

The governor said that unity is needed in the geopolitical zone to check the current situation where outsiders take advantage of the disunity of the area to deny the people benefits of their resources.

Wike, who is also a co-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee spoke yesterday at Oghara, Delta State, during a meeting with former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori and the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at the former governor’s residence.

Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit to Oghara by former acting chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo and Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor. Also present was Senator Peter Nwaobishi and senior associates of the former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori. Governor Wike said: “Niger Delta must continue to be united. Whatever it takes, unity is still very key. When we are divided, outsiders will come and exploit our resources to the disadvantage of our communities.

“We have to fight to protect the interest of the Niger Delta. We draw strength from people like former governor James Ibori, a man who has variegated experiences.”

Wike said that Rivers and Delta states are cooperating in the spirit of Niger Delta Development. “We must work as brothers. We must work as a team. We must not allow our united front to be divided,” he said. In his welcome remarks, former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori commended the governors of Rivers and Delta States for their cooperation on developmental issues. He urged both governors to work towards building a stronger united force for all the Niger Delta states.

He said: “We need to be united to be able to serve our people better. We have to cooperate for the good of our people.”

He commended the developmental efforts of the Rivers State governor, urging him to sustain his projects delivery speed.

Also speaking, Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, described the Rivers State governor as a grassroots politician who is providing effective leadership for his people. He said that in Delta State, the political class is under a political family led by the former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori. Governor Okowa said that the Niger Delta needs to work together for the geo-political zone to be a stronger political voice in the country.

He said: “We will continue to maintain the friendship based on the interest of our people.” The meeting later went into a closed door session.