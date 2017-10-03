Niger Delta deserves better treatment from FG, says Rep

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The lawmaker representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State in the National Assembly, Hon. Douye Diri, has declared that the Niger Delta region deserves more attention than it is receiving from the Federal Government.

Diri, who congratulated Bayelsans on the 21st anniversary of the state creation and Nigerians on the occasion of 57th nation’s independence, advocated for a united Nigeria to be able to surmount all problems affecting the country.

According to him, the Niger Delta region deserves better treatment in recognition of its contributions to the Nigeria’s economy since oil was discovered in the region.

He reiterated the call for the removal of the Land Use Act in the constitution and demanded for equity and fairness in allocation of resources across the country.

Diri also urged the people of Bayelsa State to continue to support Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, while saying that the diversity of the nation should be a source of strength and unity and that it could only achieve its potentials with right political leadership.

The lawmaker particularly commended the vision of founding fathers of the state on the creation of a homogenous Ijaw state to fast track development of the area.

He noted that the state has witnessed rapid development in the past few years and thanked the governor for his huge investments on roads, health, education and other infrastructure, thus changing the face of development in the state.

Diri assured of effective representation to the people of his constituency and urged them to continue to support the Restoration government under the pragmatic leadership of Governor Seriake Dickson.