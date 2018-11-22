Ben Dunno, Warri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has passed a vote of confidence in the abilities of his men and officers operating both on land and along the coastal areas to tackle insurgency and other social vices capable of disrupting the peace currently prevalent in the region.

The Army Chief, who applauded the level of professionalism displayed by his men and officers in the ongoing Operation CROCODILE SMILE III, noted that he was highly impressed with both the physical and mental alertness of soldiers operating in the region.

The COAS, who was represented by Principal Staff, Combat Arms, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Musa Obare, during the presentation of educational materials to selected primary schools in Udu Local Government Area, on Thursday, restated his commitments to training and retraining of men and officers.

READ ALSO: Maritime varsity’ll end restiveness in Niger Delta – Osinbajo

According to him, “I am here today for this ongoing exercise CROCODILE SMILE III, which is suppose to terminate today.

“We have been able to distribute exercise books to the two areas, Ogbe-ijaw and Aladja communities.

“So far, I am impressed with all I have seen done by my men, the troops have done well. From the briefs I have had since 22 October when the exercise started till date they have done well”.

On challenges so far encountered by men and officers, he noted that; “Every aspect of life there are bound to be challenge. The challenge is not insurmountable.

“They have done their best so far. Whatever the challenge we will get over it when we address it at a higher level”.

Speaking at Okugbe Primary School, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area and Egharegbemi Primary School, Ubeji where exercise books were distributed to pupils, the Commanding Officer (Rear) 3 Battalion, Effurun, Major Salim Hassan, described the donation as a reaffirmation of the civil-military partnership.

READ ALSO: Former BiH war commander commits suicide

He noted that the decision to support the growth of education within its coverage area was hinged on the value the military placed on improving educational standards among the civil populace in line with the directive of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He enjoined the school authorities to ensure the materials were used for the purposes it was meant to serve, adding that the gestures would not only go a long way in reducing burden on parents but also assst pupils in their learning.

The head teachers of the various schools where donations were made, commended the Army for the gesture and assured of distributing the educational materials to the pupils so as to serve the right purposes