The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Niger Delta: Another faulty peace move
9th November 2017 - Obi goaded Ndigbo into this mess
9th November 2017 - NAFEST as calabash of Nigeria’s unity
9th November 2017 - Uneasy calm in Osun over Ijebu-Jesa chieftaincy title
9th November 2017 - Yewa communities at loggerheads over disputed land
9th November 2017 - Fela’s family house: Transforming from Kuti’s home to ‘Heritage Museum’
9th November 2017 - Wole Olanipekun’s scholarship has saved our education – Ekiti indigent students
9th November 2017 - Fayose ends 52-year darkness in Ekiti community
9th November 2017 - Russia 2018 : Madjer dismisses Eagles
9th November 2017 - FIFA to publish 2026 World Cup votes
Home / Columns / Niger Delta: Another faulty peace move

Niger Delta: Another faulty peace move

— 9th November 2017

Niger Delta, in recent times, has become a region in Nigeria that whenever it coughs, the entire country shivers like the fish under its oceanic terrain. It has also assumed a dimension that even the government at the state and  federal levels usually have a second thought pertaining  to the policies they promulgate as they affect the region. A time was when  the youths of the region took the law into their hands and unleashed mayhem on everyone, including foreigners, and the country paid dearly for it as oil sales slumped almost to zero level.

The government at the centre could not achieve its budgetary visions. Even the hard stand of government in sending the military into the region was rebuffed, despite the “Operation Crocodile Tears,” until there was a reversal of the  federal government decision. 

Well-meaning sons of the Niger Delta assembled and reasoned together to work for peace in the region and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by Chief Edwin Clark, was formed. 

Sequel to this initiative, the federal government met and entered into an agreement for a ceasefire with the group, the Niger Delta Avengers, which was alleged to be the arrowhead of sabotage and destruction of oil amd gas facilities in the region. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, later criss-crossed the region on a peace crusade.

As it is usual with the federal government, it has reneged on the agreement with the militants. Today, the story is about to change. Last week, the 10 coalition groups in the region and their leaders  Niger Delta Watchdogs, led by General John Duku; Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, led by General Ekpo Ekpo; Niger Delta Volunteers, led by General Osarolor Nedam; Niger Delta Warriors, led by Major-Gen. Henry Etete; Niger Delta Peoples Fighters, led by Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw; Bakassi Freedom Fighters, led by Major-Gen. Ibinabo Horsfall; Niger Delta Movement for Justice, led by Major-Gen. Duke Emmanson; Niger Delta Fighters Network, led by Major-Gen. Inibeghe Adams; Niger Delta Freedom Mandate; and Niger Delta Development Network, led by Major-Gen. Abiye Tariah, have all come together under an umbrella body known as the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators to call for a renewed aggression in the region. In the light of their renewed call, the federal government should hide its face in shame that every time it goes into an agreement with a warring party, it reneges on its part of the agreement only to wake up from slumber when the situation becomes dicey and a line drawn  for a showdown. The teachers,’ doctors,’ labour and civil servants’ labour agreements with the federal government are clear indications of a government that is not faithful to its own part of agreements. In the case of the Niger Delta militants, apart from almost castigating Chief Clark as selling out, they expressed no confidence in  the federal government and argued that the government was only bidding for time and postponing the evil day. What could have warranted such an outburst? Was the elder statesman corrupting their aspirations or could it be, according to them, that their interest and that of the region were not being adequately represented? When youths are fighting, they table their grievances before an elder but these Niger Delta youths are not interested in the prolonged type of dialogue that Chief Clark is embarking upon. He has forgotten that this generation is the “fast food” generation. A generation that wants everything in the fast way. These militant agitators want to achieve their motive in the fast way. Someone should frankly address the demands of militant youths of the Niger Delta; indeed, they have a good point but their manner of approach needs to be fine-tuned. Once your agitation is known, it is better to toe the path of dialogue.

The militants have much to lose just as the country has much more to lose. A country with an unstable economy cannot afford to ignore a threat to its major economic stronghold. It is important to ask why the federal government is not too keen on sustaining the peace accord earlier initiated by the Vice President. Does it mean that the federal government only likes to dance in a burning bush? Despite all the military moves, the agitating militants have not been cowed, so why can’t government embrace and take another peaceful step so that the region can experience a more lasting peace?

Interestingly, the 2018 presidential budget speech has given hope that the federal government wants to embrace peace in the Niger Delta, knowing the implications ahead. The question, is how did our security agencies allow these militants to multiply at this rate? Definitely, with each group comes the challenge of acquiring arms and ammunition. As they feather their nest, so they become a danger to the country. Information shows that each of the groups uses illegal oil bunkering to sustain their operations. Each group has hundreds of recruited personnel. It is, therefore, a commendable move by the federal government not to engage them in combat but to seek peace with them. After all, they already see themselves as people deprived of their oil wealth, which is not yielding positive fruit for their region. It is true that the harsh economic realities in the country could also be the reason for their renewed agitation.

Moreover, it is situations like this that can be politicised, and this is not good for a country that is still struggling to extricate itself from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen that are freely rampaging  all over the country.

The way forward is the peace initiative. This  should not be postponed neither should the demand for resource control, fiscal federalism and devolution of power, if found worthy, must not be swept again under the carpet.

lf the militants are no longer comfortable with the leadership of Edwin Clark, then former President Goodluck Jonathan should be appointed as the new presidential peace envoy to the Niger Delta, for the sake of regional peace.

Security Question: 

What would you do if, at a large car park, you suddenly discovered that when you pressed your car security key, six  other cars responded and their doors were automatically opened?

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Russia 2018 : Madjer dismisses Eagles

— 9th November 2017

•Says they are bench warmers BY MONICA IHEAKAM Tough talking Algerian coach, Rabah Madjer yesterday dismissed Super Eagles players as a bunch of Euro based bench warmers who the Foxes can easily handle in friday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine While Madjer has little or no respect for the World Cup bound Nigerian…

  • Low blood sugar: The silent killer

    — 9th November 2017

    By Ogechukwu Agwu The body requires sugar to be healthy or to survive. However, when the sugar level in the body is too high, it is a problem. Also, when the sugar level is too low, it is an issue. Incidentally, low sugar level, called Hypoglycaemia, is more dangerous and fatal, as without enough glucose,…

  • JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

    — 8th November 2017

      …Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres From: Gabriel Dike Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prof Oloyede who gave…

  • FG faulted over funding to economic sector

    — 8th November 2017

    An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share