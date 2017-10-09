The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery
9th October 2017 - ‎NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied, ministry, Board not needed for contract reviews
9th October 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-COAS, Gen. Victor Malu is dead
9th October 2017 - Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax
9th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
9th October 2017 - Pension Commission sues firm over default
9th October 2017 - Strike: Organised labour meets Ortom over workers’ salary, others
9th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Kwara begins sensitisation in hospitals, LGs
9th October 2017 - BREAKING: Unknown gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
9th October 2017 - More chemical weapons found in Cambodian village
Home / National / Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery

Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery

— 9th October 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

A renowned Niger Delta activist, Chief Micheal Loyibo, has urged the political class aspiring to various offices, at any level in the region, to endeavour to make meaningful impact in terms of developmental strides that would stamp their foot print on the sands of history even when they have long retired from active politics.

Lobiyo gave the charge, at the weekend, while playing host to the consensus Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Bomadi Local Government Area, Hon. Godknows , and his campaign team, when they paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Tuomo, Bomadi area of Delta state.

Loyibo admonished young politicians who are positioning themselves for higher responsibility in service delivery to the masses not to be carried away with the office being occupied but rather be positive minded and work hard to leave behind legacies that would stand the test of time.

According to him, “assuming an elective position of authority is a call to serve and in serving the people, a leader must be humble and have a good listening ear and focus mind to identify the pains and sufferings of his people and then articulate ways of addressing these needs and challenges so that he can be a problem solver to those being led”.

While acknowledging that leadership was not an easy task, Loyibo admonished the new set of people coming into office as local government chairmen in Delta state to first and foremost have the fear of God in them, adding that with this, they would be transparent and fair in all their dealings with people within their locality irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

“As a local government chairman, your major focus would be how to better the lots of the people in your immediate community and beyond, so it is expected that you must be a visionary and resourceful leader so as to initiate programmes, ideas and as well as embark on projects that would meet the growing needs of the people in that community and of course, such projects must be legacies that must outlive one”.

He applauded the choice of Hon. Godknows Angele, as the consensus PDP Chairmanship flag bearer for Bomadi Local Government Area, noting that besides being a grassroot politicians for many years and had served many political leaders who trusted and equally endorsed him, his nomination was also ordained by God due to his devotions to prayers.

Speaking at the occasion, the PDP Chairmanship flag bearer for Bomadi in the forthcoming local government election, Hon. Godknows Angele, thanked Chief Loyibo for his leadership role not just in Bomadi but the entire Niger Delta region.

He assured that at the end of his tenure his achievements would be so unprecedented that he would a role model to all the PDP political leaders in Bomadi Local Government Area that have endorsed him and reposed so much confidence in his ability.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery

— 9th October 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri A renowned Niger Delta activist, Chief Micheal Loyibo, has urged the political class aspiring to various offices, at any level in the region, to endeavour to make meaningful impact in terms of developmental strides that would stamp their foot print on the sands of history even when they have long retired…

  • ‎NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied, ministry, Board not needed for contract reviews

    — 9th October 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has faulted the weighty allegations of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu against the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru. The reaction was a direct response to a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to Baru to reply the allegations of shoddy practices…

  • BREAKING: Ex-COAS, Gen. Victor Malu is dead

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Victor Malu, is dead. Gen. Malu died at the age of 70. Gen. Malu, according to a family source, Bem Adoor, died on Monday morning, at a Cairo, Egypt hospital where he had traveled to for normal medical check-up two weeks ago. The…

  • Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some officials of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, allegedly killed a 38-year-old hairdresser, identified as Mrs. Toyin Ijiyemi. The suspects were said to be trying to seize the late Mrs. Ijiyemi’s television set over alleged non-payment of tax. The Local government officials, said to be tax…

  • Gunmen kill 11 in Rivers

    — 9th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt No fewer than 11 persons were yesterday, killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. But,  the State Police Command has confirmed 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday. The killing…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share