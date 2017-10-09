Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

A renowned Niger Delta activist, Chief Micheal Loyibo, has urged the political class aspiring to various offices, at any level in the region, to endeavour to make meaningful impact in terms of developmental strides that would stamp their foot print on the sands of history even when they have long retired from active politics.

Lobiyo gave the charge, at the weekend, while playing host to the consensus Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Bomadi Local Government Area, Hon. Godknows , and his campaign team, when they paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Tuomo, Bomadi area of Delta state.

Loyibo admonished young politicians who are positioning themselves for higher responsibility in service delivery to the masses not to be carried away with the office being occupied but rather be positive minded and work hard to leave behind legacies that would stand the test of time.

According to him, “assuming an elective position of authority is a call to serve and in serving the people, a leader must be humble and have a good listening ear and focus mind to identify the pains and sufferings of his people and then articulate ways of addressing these needs and challenges so that he can be a problem solver to those being led”.

While acknowledging that leadership was not an easy task, Loyibo admonished the new set of people coming into office as local government chairmen in Delta state to first and foremost have the fear of God in them, adding that with this, they would be transparent and fair in all their dealings with people within their locality irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

“As a local government chairman, your major focus would be how to better the lots of the people in your immediate community and beyond, so it is expected that you must be a visionary and resourceful leader so as to initiate programmes, ideas and as well as embark on projects that would meet the growing needs of the people in that community and of course, such projects must be legacies that must outlive one”.

He applauded the choice of Hon. Godknows Angele, as the consensus PDP Chairmanship flag bearer for Bomadi Local Government Area, noting that besides being a grassroot politicians for many years and had served many political leaders who trusted and equally endorsed him, his nomination was also ordained by God due to his devotions to prayers.

Speaking at the occasion, the PDP Chairmanship flag bearer for Bomadi in the forthcoming local government election, Hon. Godknows Angele, thanked Chief Loyibo for his leadership role not just in Bomadi but the entire Niger Delta region.

He assured that at the end of his tenure his achievements would be so unprecedented that he would a role model to all the PDP political leaders in Bomadi Local Government Area that have endorsed him and reposed so much confidence in his ability.