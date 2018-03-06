Niger bridge collapse: I make N500,000 profit monthly, says food vendor

NAN

Hajiya Aisha Yakubu, a food vendor at the construction site of Tatabu Bridge in Mokwa Local Area of Niger, says she makes N500,000 as profit from food vending monthly.

Yakubu made the revelation during the inspection of Tatabu Bridge by officials from the Federal Ministry of Works in Mokwa, Niger state.

“I have made a living for myself through the sales of food since the construction work at the bridge started in July 2017.

“I have cordial relationship with the workers at the site; they don’t pay me for the food they buy on daily basis.

“They pay me on monthly basis and every month, I realise nothing less than N500, 000,” she claimed.

The food vendor said that she would use the profit to sponsor herself to 2018 hajj, build a house and expand her business.

Also, Amina Isah, a pure water seller, said that she made N10, 000 on a daily basis, adding that activities at the bridge had helped increased her business.

“I will use the money I made in my Sachet water sales to buy my wedding accessories because I plan to get married soon.

“I want to thank the Federal Government for mobilising the contractors to the site because their presence here had helped in empowering me and making me self-employed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Iheancho Umeh, Federal Controller of Works in Niger, said that the contract for the construction of the bridge was awarded at N2.5 billion.

He said that the bridge was at 75 per cent completion, adding that the project would be ready for use in April.

“A temporary diversion had been constructed for motorists to ease traffic.

“On the main bridge, the foundations and the sub-structure have been completed. The casting has been done and the only thing left now is the soft structure and the bim.

“I have seen that the contractor had speed up work and in one month time, the bridge will be ready,” Umeh said.

Also, Mr Liu Bin, Project Manager, CGC Nigeria Limited, said that the rains delayed the completion of the bridge.

He gave assurance that the bridge would be completed in April, as the Federal government had released adequate fund for the project.