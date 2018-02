John Adams, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly has directed the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to, immediately, dissolve the 25 local government councils in the state.

The Assembly said its action followed failure of the chairmen of the councils to discharge their duties and functions under the Niger State Local Government law 2001 in a manner conducive to the welfare and well-being of the people of their areas of authorities.

Details later…