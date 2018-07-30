– The Sun News
NICO

NICO establishes cultural clubs in schools

— 30th July 2018

NAN

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) says it has established cultural clubs in schools across the country as part of its catch- them- young initiative.

Mr Louis Eriomala, the Acting Executive Secretary of the institute, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the initiative was aimed at inculcating values, identity and educate the society on Nigerian culture.

According to him, the establishment of the clubs will further enlighten the younger generation about Nigerian heritage and foster a sense of cultural pride among the people.

READ ALSO Delta announces road closures for 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships

“As part of its catch- them- young initiative, we established NICO Cultural Clubs in schools.

“ This is in line with our mandate of inculcating our cultural values in our children.

“Children are very impressionable; so, we use this platform to instil in them our cultural values and heritage, so that as they grow, they grow with it.’’

Eriomala noted that the institute also organised the Annual Children’s Cultural Extravaganza, designed to stimulate the interest of secondary school students in our cultural heritage.

“The programme also aims at fostering a sense of cultural identity, pride and awareness in our children; promote cultural education and scholarship among the students; encourage the appreciation and use of Nigerian languages, dresses, cuisine and music.

“It also gives the students a platform to discover their culture and creative arts, talents and help them imbibe the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among themselves, irrespective of tribe and religion.’’

He pledged the institute’s commitment toward promoting Nigerian culture and lifestyle, with a view to changing the negative perception about the country.

