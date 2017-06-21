NHIS task HMOs on quality service

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has enjoined Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to redouble efforts in providing quality services to enrollees.

The North-West Zonal Coordinator of the NHIS, Alhaji Shuaibu Ahmad, made the call during a workshop for newly accredited healthcare facilities yesterday in Kano.

He said the provision of quality health facilities in the HMOs hospitals would guarantee quality health services to the enrollees.

He explained that one of the key functions of the HMOs was effective and timely payment of capitation to primary facilities and issuance of authorisation codes for referrals.

“However, it is a pity that some of the accredited HMOs are not discharging these responsibilities as expected.

“They delay payments to facilities, underpay or even do not pay at all.

“On referrals, the primary facilities encounter problems on securing the code.

“They sometimes call and wait for hours and even days without a response from the HMO,’’ he said.

Ahmed explained that the workshop was aimed at sensitising the newly accredited health care facilities on the modalities for discharging their duties effectively.

The coordinator said the new leadership of the NHIS was keen on the rights and privileges of the beneficiaries.

He urged communities and individuals to enrol into the scheme to improve the health sector in the country.

He said participants were expected to have a clear understanding of NHIS programmes and serve the enrollees diligently.