NHF, Three Crowns partner for wellness

Zika Bobby

Three Crowns milk has announced its 30th anniversary and partnership with the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF) to promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyle.

Unveiling the partnership in Lagos at the weekend, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat, said the company considered it a great privilege to partner with the Nigerian Heart Foundation in promoting healthy options for consumers.

“We understand the important role food plays in reducing the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including cardiovascular diseases. It is because of the close link between diet and health that our company and the Nigerian Heart Foundation, have come together to endorse Three Crowns as the heart friendly milk brand.

“As Three Crowns marks her 30th anniversary of delivering complete nourishment to Nigerians, the brand in partnership with the Nigerian Heart Foundation to promote, encourage and empower Nigerians to live healthy lives. This is significant because Three Crowns milk is the first dairy brand to be endorsed with the Nigerian Heart Foundation ‘Heart Check’ logo.”