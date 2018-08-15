NGO to sensitise 8,000 Lagos state indigenes on human rights

– The Sun News
Justice and Rights Foundation, an NGO, says it has concluded plans to sensitise 8,000 indigenes of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state on human rights.

Mr Ezekiel Igboji, the National Co-ordinator of the NGO, disclosed this at the Grassroots sensitisation campaign on human rights, held at Ibeju Lekki Local Government, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO organised the campaign in conjunction with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC).

Igboji said that the campaign became necessary because human rights were being violated everywhere in the society, most especially at the grassroots.

“Most people at the grassroots are not knowledgeable about their rights, hence the need sensitise them.

“We are targeting to sensitise 8,000 indigenes on their human rights, which I believe the beneficiaries will educate others,” he said.

According to him, several human rights cases have been recorded in Ibeju Lekki, Eti-osa, Epe axis of the state and in the society at large.

He identified such human rights recorded cases as, unlawful selling of people’s lands, domestic violence, defilement, landlord threat, hoodlum harassment, reckless driving, and police extortion among others.

“Our NGO is ready to support and protect human rights at all levels. We have been doing that for over one year and we will continue to protect it.”

He said that anybody found infringing on human rights and properties would be made to face the Lagos State lands protection laws, 2016 and Lagos State Child act laws, 2007

Igboji appealed to state, federal governments, individuals as well as philanthropists to improve their support for the efforts of NGOs on human rights protections.

Earlier, Mrs Amaka Omo, Assistant Director, National Human Rights Commission, South-West zone, said that the commission was established for the people to channel their complaints and for the protection of their rights.

She said that the commission had been supportive in claiming and protection of human rights in the society.

“The commission has protected thousands of people’s rights and will continue to do so because it is our mandate to protect human rights and properties, ” bshe said.

CSP Afolabi Olatoye, the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters annex, Maloney, Obalende, said there would be training and retraining of the police officers on the pertinent of protection of human rights and properties.

“Police is your friend and we are ready to give listening ear to the people’s complaints and give lasting solutions, ” he said.

