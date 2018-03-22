NGO distributes drugs to rural women in Osun

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

This year’s edition of the International Women’s Day celebrated recently across the globe elicited a kind gesture from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the less privileged women in Esa-Oke rural community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The organisation – Value Female Network (VFN) – believes that the best way to give the female folks, especially the less privileged, a sense of belonging and pride of womanhood during was to offer a social service capable of guaranteeing a sound health for them.

On the very day that the NGO put all the necessary machinery in place to offer the service, the women folks, especially those who had been suffering from different kinds of ailments but could not access or afford medical treatment, woke up with excitement and rushed to the venue of the programme to avail themselves of the rare opportunity of the free medical service.

Armed with specialised medical personnel such as medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists among others as well as adequate medical equipment and drugs, the NGO conducted a free medical screening for hundreds of beneficiaries who made themselves available to enjoy the service.

It also distributed different kinds of drugs to them based on the ailments and diseases that they were diagnosed of by the medical personnel during the screening and tests.

The town hall where the programme was held located within the premises of the Owa Omiran of Esa Oke was agog as women within the reproductive age, widows, including septuagenarians and octogenarians converged at the venue as early as 8am and waited eagerly to be attended to by the medical personnel.

The women were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, HIV/AIDs among others.

Those who were diagnosed of minor cases were given on-the-spot treatment while those that had severe cases were referred to specialised hospitals for further treatment.

Others received medical counselling on family planning, how to observe and maintain proper heath habits, the negative implications of self medication, the dangers of patronising quack doctors and nurses as well as herbalists who advertise fake herbal medicine at a reckless abandon without recourse to the negative consequences.

During the HIV/AIDs counselling and tests, the medical personnel urged the women to always visit hospitals from time to time and consult qualified doctors and never to resort to self-medications.

The Executive Director of VFN, Costly Aderibigbe, said the NGO brought the medical outreach to improve the health conditions of the rural women who had been facing one health challenge or the other.

“Our NGO wants a world where rural women’s potentials are maximised in good health. We need these women to be healthy and pursue their rights tenaciously. We planned for 1,000 women but we ended up screening and distributing free drugs to over a thousand of them. Most of them are widows, peasant farmers, petty traders and we want their health restored,” Aderibigbe said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Akol pharmaceuticals, Dr Siji Olamiju, who collaborated with the NGO to sponsor the medical outreach promised never to relent in his determination to keep on bringing succour to the suffering masses.

While appreciating the NGO’s humanitarian spirit, Dr. Olamiju, appealed to other NGOs to also contribute meaningfully to the growth and wellbeing of the less privileged.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, expressed delight at the outreach and thanked the NGO and the sponsor for the kind gesture.

He commended VFN for choosing Esa-Oke for the service.

“The entire people of Esa-Oke are grateful to Value Female Network and our son, Dr. Olamiju, for their contributions toward ensuring that our women are in good health conditions. We call on other NGOs to emulate your kind gesture as this will go a long way in improving the health condition of Nigerians, he said.”

A beneficiary and petty trader, Mrs Agnes Ojo, said: “I really appreciate the NGO and its sponsor for their kindness. I have been suffering from diabetes since two years ago. I have been spending a lot of money on it but it refused to go.

But with the counselling given to me by doctors today on how to manage it and the free drugs they gave me for treatment, I am sure that my condition will be better and the sickness will be over.”

Another beneficiary, Madam Felicia Adediran, a widow, said: “I have been to different hospitals over the high blood pressure that has been troubling me. I have spent a lot of money on drugs. This is the first time I have been given free screening and drugs. After today, I believe that the high blood pressure I have been suffering from will be over. May God bless the NGO and Dr Olamiju for remembering us.”

An octogenarian, Madam Christiana Olugbodi, said: “Waist and back pain is my problem. I started suffering from it when I was about 60 years old. I have been using ointment and different pain relievers but the pains didn’t go. You can see that I can’t stand straight. I use stick to walk. But the doctors gave me a special treatment today. They also gave me plenty drugs and referred me to see a physiotherapist. By the grace of God, the pains will go. May God bless the people that brought this help to us.”