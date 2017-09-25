NGO alleges displacement of 60,000 farmers in Edo  

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, yesterday, alleged that 60,000 small scale farmers across four local government areas in Edo State had been displaced by the activities of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc.

Executive Director of the group, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, made the allegation in a one-day seminal with the theme: “Plantations are not Forests” held in Benin City to mark the International Day of Struggle Against Monoculture Tree Plantations.

“I want to tell you that the activities of the Okomu Oil Palm Company has further displaced about 60,000 small scale farmers across four local government areas in the state, namely Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Owan West and Uhunmwonde,” he said.

Ojo alleged that the company has flagrantly disregarded Edo State government Revocation Order for 13,750 hectares for the company’s expansion of its oil palm plantation.

He noted that the Edo State Government Edict was signed into law on November 5, 2015 by the former governor of the state, adding that in spite of all entreaties and pressure, the company had remained adamant and refused to respect the government’s order.

He appealed to the state government to stop treating the company with kid gloves and enforce the revocation order earlier placed on the company.

While thanking the various communities for coming out en masse to protest the alleged land grabbing by the company, Ojo said the last protest against the company had gained acceptance from the government and from the international communities.

“I want to let you know that your protest has been highly well registered at the government house and in addition to that, several people, all over the world, in Edo State, in Nigeria and across the globe have known about the atrocities of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and based on the letter will submitted to the government house, he has endorsed it by putting their own signatures and at the last count, we have over 30,000 people supporting Okomu imparted Communities all over the world,” he said.

He further called for adequate compensation to be paid to those whose farms and food crops had been destroyed by the rampaging bulldozers of the company while relief measures and food should be provided to the affected host communities to cushion the effect of food challenges faced by the people of that areas.