Home / National / NGE mourns James Bello

NGE mourns James Bello

— 19th December 2017

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and sadness at the death of one of their own, Mr. James Bello.

Bello died on Monday.  

In a statement by the guild’s General Secretary, Victoria Ibanga, yesterday, the NGE sympathised with Bello’s family, colleagues and friends who are devastated by his demise.

“Mr. Bello, until his sudden exit, was an invaluable and respected Fellow of our prestigious association, who contributed immensely to the growth of the guild and development of the media industry in Nigeria.

“JB, as he was fondly addressed, served as NGE treasurer between 2004 and 2007, and was inducted as a fellow in 2012.

 “A former editor-in-chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, he started his journalism career with the Observer in Benin, Edo State, from where he joined NAN) in 1980. He was NAN Foreign Correspondent in Nairobi, Kenya, for four years and became editor-in-chief in 2005. He retired from the Agency in 2007,” she said.

Ibanga described Bello as a mentor, teacher, and a father to many journalists, and added that he would be greatly missed by all.

Share

