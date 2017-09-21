NGE: Egbemode urges journalists to make career self-sustaining

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, has challenged Nigerian editors to not only report, but find the enterprise aspect of making a future from their service and high professionalism.

Egbemode said this, on Thursday morning, as she declared open the 13th All Nigeria Editors Conference, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

She had thrown the challenge to make the editors and journalists look beyond just reporting, but finding a way of taking their careers to higher professional level and see it as business that should be self-sustaining.

According to her, “In the past, the journalists and editors had been busy creating stars in entertainment, politics, corporate world and others that drive the society and ended up stagnated and stunted, because they didn’t plan towards using their profession to advance themselves and recreate their world and add more value to themselves and the society.”

To actualise this, she tasked the Federal Government to enlist and include editors in the courses for policy-makers and managers of the nation such as the Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

She continued, “If the media is actually the Fourth Estate of the Realm, there is no justifiable reason the other realms take centre stage in training to lead Nigeria, but journalists are left out. This has to change too because doing so would shore up the worth and self esteem of the editors and media experts. “

She also asked the editors to challenge themselves to step up to the standards of today’s realities and become improved professionals,” she said.