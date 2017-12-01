NFF: Why the fear?

The underlying principle of the pen profession is to report the truth and nothing but the truth in an objective manner. But again, you have to be reminded that objectivity is like beauty; always in the eyes of the beholder. This is the burden of the Nigerian journalist, to find a balance between patriotism and professional demand.

To be patriotic here would mean to constantly evaluate the performances of our leaders at all levels. This is with a view to giving credit where it is merited, and knocks when there’s need to do so.

Sincerely, this present leadership of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has done well in many areas. Truth be told, we have not had it so good in comparison with recent past administrations of the round leather game in our beloved country.

What could have made yours sincerely so generous with high marks for the Amaju Pinnick- led Federation? Inducement? Certainly not. By who? The fact remains that Pinnick was a good friend of mine before he became NFF boss. We bonded well and shared a lot in common on the way forward for Nigerian football. He was one of those who endorsed my Forms in 2010 as an aspirant for the position he holds today. But the cabal had other plans. We have not been in touch since he was elected. Not even on phone.

However, a journalist is under debt to keep faith with the tenet of his profession to play his role objectively and responsibly.

First, for overcoming all the distractions from one Giwa and his co-travelers in the Federal Ministry of Sports during which time, the rascality in our judicial system was activated. FIFA, the world football governing body had to weigh-in before sanity was restored.

With some respite at home, Pinnick dug deep into the emerging discontent in the continental body; the Confederation of African Football, CAF. He played a major role in bringing to an end the era of the ‘Mugabe’ of African football, Issa Hayatou. Today, Nigeria commands a reasonable influence in both CAF and FIFA.

Paradoxically, Pinnick’s rise was almost marred by his own board members and ministry officials. His fellow countrymen and women, including those in CAF various committees. They preferred crumbs to the main dish.

Back home, the present NFF leadership has secured reasonable sponsorship deals that have kept the insolvent body afloat. The stories of national team coaches being owned months of salaries are dying down. The Federation Cup that was almost going into extinction has been revived with handsome price money of 25 million naira for the winners. In contrast, Heartland Football Club of Owerri that won the Competition back to back 2011/2012 got a paltry sum of one million naira on each occasion.

Again, hiring a foreign technical adviser for the national team is one of the best things this NFF has done. Last week, we dwelt so much on the gains of the arrival of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles handler. Repeating it here won’t be necessary. A similar treatment is being extended to the national female team, the Falcons. Nigeria has represented Africa in world Women football since 1991 with no significant improvement in successive outings. Instead, countries like Equitoria Guinea, Ghana and Cameroon have caught up with Nigeria. The female league is in pathetic shape.

Recent qualification of Nigeria for next year’s World Cup in Russia and the memorandum of understanding with the players over their entitlements cannot escape our attention. Good job.

However, while the NFF has done well in the areas so far highlighted, the development of the game at the local level has been sacrificed. For instance, the gains we made in the local league in recent years are fast diminishing, due largely to officiating and inducements. No less a person than the legendary Nwankwo Kanu recently voiced out his frustrations in this regard. Another pointer to the bad state of our local football is the fact that, Nigeria might head off to the next World Cup without a single home based player. We pray Ezenwa gets on board for this reason.

Furthermore, when will the reforms in football administration currently taking place in CAF and FIFA be replicated here in Nigeria? The democratization of election processes into the boards of the Federation at national and state levels is still a mirage. Some state FA chairmen have made the office their birth rights. Each time their tenure expires, they contrive arrangements that perpetuate them in office, with the active support of their cronies who have made the board membership their only visible source of livelihood. The NFF looks the other way.

Despite these remarkable achievements, why is the leadership of the NFF still pressing the panic button? The campaign for next year’s elections into the board of the Federation is distractive. It is a waste of time and resources. Of what benefits would the change of leadership at the Glass House bring to our football?

Regrettably, camps are being formed, even within the NFF board, a situation that is capable of sabotaging Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Russia. Questionable appointments are being made into committees of both NFF and CAF, just to enlist the loyalty of prospective delegates. The ever gluttonous state FA chairmen are as usual, positioning themselves for relevance with subtle threats. Some former NFF presidents that were disgraced out of office are heating up the system in their desperate efforts to stage a comeback.

Again, I ask, to come and do what?

It’s my considered view that the present NFF board, despite the arrogance of its leadership, is on the right track and deserves a second tenure. We should not waste scarce resources in trying to buy delegates over with trips or unmerited appointments. Pinnick and his supporters should not succumb to undue pressure but should instead, focus on the World Cup and the development of the local leagues.

•Till next week, keep attacking.