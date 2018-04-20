NFF targets N5.5bn annual sponsorship deals

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that it is targeting an annual sponsorship deal of N5.5 billion from local and foreign partners.

A source at the Glass House disclosed that as part of the arrangements to make the football federation financially autonomous, NFF had widened its drive to actualize the targets.

Reviewing its strategy, the NFF executive board, during its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja applauded the chairman, Marketing Sub- Committee, Alhaji Shehu Dikko for his committee’s efforts towards ensuring the reliance of the financial target.

Although the federation had not received its monthly federal allocations since July last year, the federation had had to rely on proceeds from its contracts with sponsors to keep the 11 national teams under its sponsorship busy.

Dikko, who addressed the executive members disclosed that the federation’s marketing drive targeted an annual income of N5.5 billion, adding that it had netted about N3 billion.

“The federation is moving towards the mission to actualize the target of self reliance, especially with the incoming Autonomy Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly still awaiting the president for assent,” our source noted.

“The committee has been able to rake in funds within the range of N3 billion and it indicates that the federation is getting close to the annual expenses of N5.5 billion for the national teams,” the source said.