The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - NFF targets N5.5bn annual sponsorship deals
20th April 2018 - Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team Of The Year
20th April 2018 - Joel Obi involved in car accident
20th April 2018 - Russia 2018: VAR replays to be shown on screens
20th April 2018 - Eagles’ patchy road to Russia
20th April 2018 - Incredible: One Nigerian dies of stroke every five minutes!
20th April 2018 - Senator Tinubu wants more women in leadership
20th April 2018 - Prophecies, superstition and the rest of us
20th April 2018 - Religious tolerance: Living in peace to avoid living in pieces
20th April 2018 - Missing Senate mace? Count me out
Home / Sports / NFF targets N5.5bn annual sponsorship deals
NFF

NFF targets N5.5bn annual sponsorship deals

— 20th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that it is targeting an annual sponsorship deal of N5.5 billion from local and foreign partners.

A source at the Glass House disclosed that as part of the arrangements to make the football federation financially autonomous, NFF had widened its drive to actualize the targets.

Reviewing its strategy, the NFF executive board, during its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja applauded the chairman, Marketing Sub- Committee, Alhaji Shehu Dikko for his committee’s efforts towards ensuring the reliance of the financial target.

Although the federation had not received its monthly federal allocations since July last year, the federation had had to rely on proceeds from its contracts with sponsors to keep the 11 national teams under its sponsorship busy.

Dikko, who addressed the executive members disclosed that the federation’s marketing drive targeted an annual income of N5.5 billion, adding that it had netted about N3 billion.

“The federation is moving towards the mission to actualize the target of self reliance, especially with the incoming Autonomy Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly still awaiting the president for assent,” our source noted.

“The committee has been able to rake in funds within the range of N3 billion and it indicates that the federation is getting close to the annual expenses of N5.5 billion for the national teams,” the source said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rivers

Pregnant teenager, pastor, others killed in Rivers

— 20th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have murdered four persons, including a pregnant lady and pastor, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The victims were Pastor Joseph Nheme, Mr.  Kingsley Owhonda, Miss Queen Ada Amah and Miss Mini Elizabeth. Daily Sun gathered that the incidents occurred at different locations in…

  • Wike

    3rd anniversary: Wike to commission 34 projects

    — 20th April 2018

    • Don’t politicise soot challenge, gov appeals to campaigners Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has announced that 34 projects will be ready for commissioning, during the third anniversary of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration. This was one of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting, yesterday, presided over by Wike. Briefing newsmen…

  • DSS

    Senate summons DSS DG, IGP

    — 20th April 2018

    • Wants explanation on collapse of security day gang attacked parliament • How plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu was foiled Fred Itua; Molly Kilete, Abuja The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Daura Lawal to appear before it to…

  • DSS

    Court restrains police, DSS from arresting Omo-Agege

    — 20th April 2018

    A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has restrained the Nigeria Police, the State Security Service (SSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation from arresting or threatening embatlled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. He was briefly detained by the police on Wednesday after he was “arrested” at the premises of the National Assembly. Mr….

  • APC

    Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership

    — 20th April 2018

    A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to members to respect the party’s leadership and adhere strictly to its decisions.     He said there must be discipline in the conduct of party activities, as “the APC remains the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share