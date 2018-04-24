The Sun News
NFF seals Eagles sponsorship deal with TVS

NFF seals Eagles sponsorship deal with TVS

— 24th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday sealed a sponsorship deal with the Simba Group, to make TVS the official Motorcycle and Tricycle Partner of the Super Eagle as part of its efforts to drive the promotion of Nigerian football at the grassroots.

NFF second Vice President, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, who represented the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the ceremony explained that the two-year agreement fit into the frame of the present NFF administration’s commitment to legacy contracts that will benefit Nigerian football beyond the tenure of the current office holders.

“We are partnering with the Simba Group, with the objective of taking football to the grassroots. Millions of football-loving Nigerians use the motorcycle and the tricycle, and this is an effort to reach them with the message they love so much.

“It is a two-year agreement, but our delight is that the Simba Group has committed to actively driving the engagement and promotion of the game at the grassroots. In return, they will have access to our programmes and can also use the images of our national team players on their cycles,” he said

Dikko, who could not revealed the financial worth of the agreement, urged the partners to extend the gesture to the other national teams and even the domestic league clubs.

