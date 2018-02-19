NFF relocates to Dankaro House April

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the made-in-Turkey furniture for its new secretariat, Sunday Dankaro House, will arrive Nigeria next month.

Second vice president of the football federation, Mallam Shehu Dikko, who made the disclosure in an exclusive chat with Daily Sunsports in Abuja at the weekend, said that if arrangements go as planned, the secretariat of the Nigerian football ruling body will relocate to the completed Dankaro House by March or April this year.

Dikko revealed that delay in the release of funds by the federal government,was a hindering factor,adding that the NFF board decided to source funds from the sponsors to complete the furnishing of the building while waiting for government’s refund.

“It is not true that the secretariat has been overgrown by weeds,” Dikko dismissed the speculations.

“The entire physical work is almost completed. Essentially, you should know that the funding for that building is coming from the federal government and the fund is not coming as at when due.

“We had to pay gradually to get it to this stage because We wanted to use our money to complete it but it was not easy and we cannot be confronting government for that kind of project.

“We have paid for the furniture I think last month or two months ago and they are doing them in Turkey.

“Our target was that in March or April we should relocate to the new secretariat. What actually delayed the relocation was because we had wanted to boycott government’s Due Process at the beginning before the media came hard on us.

“We had to cancel the contract and start the tender afresh. We have resolved to raise fund from our sponsors, help government finish it hopefully in one or two months and wait for the refund from the government.

“At least you can see that the six structures we are building by ourselves in the six geopolitical zones are almost nearing completion because they fund is coming directly from our sponsors. They are rounding up the buildings around next month or so,” he said.