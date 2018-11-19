NAN

A two-man team of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials on Monday began the inspection of facilities for matches organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Enugu.

Norbert Okolie, the Public Relations Officer of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the team was led by Sunday Okayi.

NAN reports that Rangers International FC, winners of the 2018 Aiteo Cup competition, will be representing Nigeria in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup competition whose matches begin later this month.

“The officials started the inspection earlier today (Monday) from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, before moving on to other necessary facilities.

“The officials, who were undertaking the inspection on behalf of CAF, were taken round the stadium facility by the Enugu State Football Association Chairman and NFF Executive Committee member, Chidi Offor-Okenwa.

“After the inspection of the facility, the team went on to inspect some hotels, hospitals, fire service stations, as well as medical centres.

“The leader of the team did not speak on the outcome of their visit, however.

“But available information from a very reliable source indicated that the team will likely repeat the visit in a few days’ time for more assessment and a final verdict,’’ the club official said.

NAN reports that Rangers International will begin their campaign in the CAF club competition with a home fixture against Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C on Nov. 28.

The return leg of the pairing will come up a week later in Addis Ababa.