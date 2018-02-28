The Sun News
NFF inaugurates Audit Committee, Technical Study Group

— 28th February 2018

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick yesterday inaugurated the newly composed Audit Committee and the Technical Study Group at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja.

The NFF boss declared the Audit Committee and Technical Study Group “critical panels that have much to contribute to Nigerian football’s development.”

Pinnick poured encomiums on executive committee member, Sunday Dele-Ajayi, who heads the Audit Committee and will celebrate his 60th birthday next week, saying: “Dele-Ajayi is a fit person for the role, given his experience in the financial sector and his calm, collected and matured disposition.

“The Audit Committee will complement the efforts of our external auditors, PriceWaterHouse Coopers and much is expected of them.”

Pinnick also declared that the Technical Study Group would function as a committee, collating, analysing and putting at the disposal of the federation, data and new thinking that can enhance the rapid development of the Nigerian game.

“The Chairman, Alhaji Abba Yola needs no introduction. He is someone who has seen it all in sports administration and we thank him immensely for accepting to serve Nigerian football in this capacity. In due course, members of the Technical Study Group would be attached to the various national teams to impact on them.”

Otunba Dele-Ajayi promised that his committee would work in tandem with the external auditors to enhance, even further the reliability of NFF’s financial records, for the good of the game. He thanked the NFF for the opportunity given to the members to serve.

On his part, Yola said: “I commend the NFF for coming up with a panel like the Technical Study Group. We will work as a group and with the Technical Committee and in the interest of all the national teams, including the U-13.”

