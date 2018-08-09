NFF Electoral Committee amends 2018 Executive Committee time-table

NAN

The Electoral Committee set up by the Amaju Pinnick faction of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has rolled out a new time-table for elections into the federation’s Executive Committee 2018-2022.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the new time-table allows for a more level-playing ground in the electoral race.

“With the new development,intending candidates would now be able to buy and return forms within a fresh grace period of Aug. 17 to Aug. 24,’’ he said.

According to the new timetable, screening of candidates will now be done between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29 with names of candidates to be published on Aug. 30.

READ ALSO Seamaster ITTF Open: Sponsor takes full responsibility for injured players

“Protests and appeals will be heard and treated between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, after same must have been submitted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

“Publication of final list of candidates will be done on Sept. 7 and elections into the NFF Executive Committee 2018-2022 will hold on Sept. 20,’’ the statement said.

It noted that the amendments to the 2018 NFF Elections Time-Table had been adopted by the Electoral Committee, consequent upon the resolutions of the NFF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Extra-Ordinary General assembly was held in Benin City on Aug. 2.

The NFF Congress had at the assembly suspended the statutory provisions of the 2010 NFF Statutes, NFF Electoral Code 2009 and Guidelines of Elections into the NFF 2018.

Below is the time-table as released by the Electoral Committee:

AMENDED 2018 NIGERIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION ELECTIONS TIME TABLE

Continuation of Sales, Endorsements and Return of Nomination Forms, Friday Aug. 17 – Friday Aug. 24, by 9.00am-6:00pm daily. Screening of Candidature, Monday Aug. 27 – Wednesday Aug. 29, by 10:00am-5;00pm daily. Release of the names of candidates, Thursday Aug. 30. Submission of Protests/Appeals Friday Aug. 31 – Monday Sept. 3. Hearing of Protests/Appeals, Tuesday Sept. 4 – Thursday Sept. 6. Release/Publication of the final list of Candidates, Friday Sept. 7. 2018 NFF Elections, Thursday Sept. 20.

NOTE: In the event that any of the candidates to any of the offices becomes disqualified or incapacitated after being cleared by the Electoral Committee, the office will be reopened for a fresh nomination within a period of five (5) days before the elections.