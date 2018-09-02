– The Sun News
Latest
2nd September 2018 - NFF election: No plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari—Katu
2nd September 2018 - Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018
2nd September 2018 - AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Wike declares to re-contest
2nd September 2018 - LG APC chair, 3 others abducted in Edo
2nd September 2018 - Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Ex-Adamawa ag. gov. joins race
2nd September 2018 - Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency
2nd September 2018 - I’m confident of picking PDP presidential ticket -Tambuwal
2nd September 2018 - South-East G-23 appeals to Ndigbo to vote Buhari in 2019
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / NFF election: No plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari—Katu
disqualify

NFF election: No plan to disqualify Pinnick, Maigari—Katu

— 2nd September 2018

NAN

Sani Katu, Chairman, Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed concerns that the committee has concluded plans to disqualify top contenders in forthcoming election into the NFF Executive Committee.

Katu allayed the fears in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

A source who preferred not to be mentioned had told NAN that plans have been concluded to disqualify former NFF President Aminu Maigari and embattled current NFF boss Amaju Pinnick.

READ ALSO Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency

The plan according to the anonymous source is to disqualify both contestants during the screening exercise and leave only one candidate Taiwo Ogunjobi knowing that he might not have the support of the congress for the NFF top job.

“After the screening and disqualification of candidates, the electoral committee will open the nomination form for 5 days to pave way for more people to pick form including Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC).

“Ogunjobi and Dikko might be the only ones in the final race and in the end, the LMC will emerge

“Other popular candidates from the zones might be disqualified also before the final contest,” the source said.

But Katu told NAN that the committee had no plan to disqualify any candidate that met the requirement set in the electoral guideline.

“We are already screening candidates and we will be holding our meeting tomorrow (Monday) to know the next step.

“There is no plan to disqualify anybody that is qualified. We have election guideline that guides us. We asked contestants that want to occupy positions to come and obtain a form and fill it according to the guidelines of the election.

“Once we are satisfied with the requirements, I don’t see any reason one should be disqualified; we intend to screen and find out whether the contestants are qualified, and once they are qualified, they are qualified.

“There is no way we can disqualify somebody that is qualified. We are an independent body and we are not going to do anything that is contrary to the guidelines; it’s very clear,” Katu said.

He however, said that there might be change of activities in the timetable if need be but that would be decided in the committee’s meeting scheduled for Monday.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of change of date based on election phenomena; we published a timeline but anything can happen at any time but for now, we are working with our schedule.”

The NFF electoral committee chairman noted that his members were not perturbed or distracted by the current leadership crisis in the country’s football house.

The timetable for the NFF election showed that intending candidates would buy and return their forms between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, while screening takes place from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29 with names of candidates to be published on Aug. 30.

Protests and appeals will be heard and treated between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, after same must have been submitted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

Publication of final list of candidates will be released on Sept. 7 and elections into the NFF Executive Committee for 2018 to 2022 will hold on Sept.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

2019: Wike declares to re-contest

— 2nd September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will seek re-election in 2019, citing the support of youths from the 23 local government areas, as the principal reason for his declaration. The governor also acknowledged the endorsements from women, elders, ethnic nationalities and non-indigenes  from the 23 local government…

  • APC

    LG APC chair, 3 others abducted in Edo

    — 2nd September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin-City Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Henry Ashofor, and an aide, and two others, have been reportedly kidnapped near Aiyetoro along the Igarra Ibillo road. The incident was said to have happened at about 5:00p.m, on Saturday, shortly after the chairman and other…

  • BABACHIR

    Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola

    — 2nd September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola Three vehicles belonging to political allies of  former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, were destroyed late Saturday by suspected thugs believed to be errand boys of some politicians, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The hoodlums were reported to have stormed the building chanting “Sai Bindow,…

  • ADAMAWA

    2019: Ex-Adamawa ag. gov. joins race

    — 2nd September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola. As political parties continue to strategise towards 2019, the Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has added one more governorship aspirant to its array of gubernatorial hopefuls as the former acting governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared to challenge Governor Jibrilla Bindow, in 2019 elections….

  • NIGERIA CHINA

    Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency

    — 2nd September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that Nigeria and China are set to sign the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase 11 (NICTIB 11) between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) at the cost of $328 million facility provided by the Chinese EXIM Bank.  Senior Special Assistant on Media and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share