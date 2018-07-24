– The Sun News
Home / Cover / Sporting Sun / Sports / NFF crisis: DSS kicks out Giwa, restores Pinnick
NFF ELECTION

NFF crisis: DSS kicks out Giwa, restores Pinnick

— 24th July 2018

Reacting to the suspended NFF election, the Glass House scribe said: “I actually don’t want to comment on it, but you know that there are many challenges.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was thrown into confusion, when the members of the Amaju Pinnick’s-led Executive Committee led by the second Vice President, Shehu Dikko stormed the Glass House yesterday evening.

READ ALSO: NFF controversy: Pinnick returns to court

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was jolted to their feet on sighting three cars they came with, mistaking them for Chris Giwa-led faction.

It took the intervention of the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, to calm the security agents.

Shortly after the drama, the board members comprising the Chairman, technical sub-committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh and Chairman of chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau held closed door meeting with Sanusi before leaving the secretariat.

Answering questions from journalists, Sanusi thanked the Federal Government, saying: “The Federal Government deserves commendations for what happened today.

“It is better imagined what would have happened to the youths of this country if FIFA had ban Nigeria. Look at the thousands of youths that would have lost their means of livelihood, especially from domestic and international club levels and those that would have missed signing their foreign contracts.

“The number of youths that would have lost their jobs would have become a nuisance to the society. We are not talking of the referees and others surviving on football. The Federal Government has really saved the youths.

“My advice to football stakeholders is just to remind them that we are signatory to the rules and regulations guiding football administration in Nigeria. We must abide by the statutes of FIFA and CAF.

“We should realize that God will judge us in whatever we do. We know the truth and those that stand by the truth know it.

“What I have to tell the staff is to stop being political in their behaviour and actions as civil servants. They should remember that they have responsibility to protect Nigeria in whatever they do,” he said.

On what becomes of the changes and appointments made by the Giwa board, he said: “We are not aware of any changes, but I have told the staff to do their job without bias.”

“However, it is only the congress that would meet to decide what to do next. Our major concern now is to stabilize the office and do what we are supposed to do. The issue of election will come latter.”

