NFF, Eagles meet in Krasnodar

— 12th November 2017

• To sign agreement for the World cup

By Monica Iheakam

A meeting between the Super Eagles players, technical crew and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation is scheduled to hold this evening in Krasnodar.

Eagles arrived Krasnodar, Russia  Saturday evening aboard a chartered flight from Constantine  ahead of their international friendly with Argentina on Tuesday.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick disclosed to thenff.com that the meeting is aimed at addressing all issues concerning Nigeria’s participation at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“We are determined to treat all issues around our participation at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, one after the other, and at the end have a proper and duly –signed agreement that will put everyone’s mind at peace.

“We don’t intend to go into the coming year still pondering over how to handle any issue concerning preparation for or participation at the World Cup.

“The players and their officials have done the nation proud and they deserve to be happy and have a sense of fulfilment.”

“It is not easy but a lot of preparation, good judgement and great choices led to this success. It was teamwork at its best. We believe the teamwork will work wonders at the World Cup,” Pinnick said.   

Nigeria booked her ticket to Russia in style with an unbeaten streak in FIFA World Cup qualifying to 35, the second longest streak in the world behind 2010 World Cup winners Spain.

