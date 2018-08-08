NFF crisis: Suleiman David throws his weigh behind Galadima committee

John Adams, Minna

The former chairman of technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mallam Suleiman David has thrown his weight behind the Ibrahim Galadima led reconciliatory committee on the crisis rocking the Nigeria Football house, describing the move as a welcome development.

“I am particularly impressed with the step that the Minister of sports has taken in trying to bring peace, it is a right step in the right direction and he must be commended.”

READ ALSO American billionaire acquires £1.8b Arsenal

Mallam David said that the wisdom employed by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung to bring the peace to the football house remains the only way out of the logjam.

Mallam David in a statement in Minna on Tuesday said that the members of the reconciliatory committee are men of high integrity that have played key role in the development of sports, especially football in Nigeria and therefore have the capacity to bring the warring factions to the round table for a possible peace in football house.

“All the members of the reconciliatory committee are men that command respect within the football family in Nigeria and that is why I am confident that they will succeed in the assignment.”

According to Suleiman David in the statement, “the Galadima that I know will bring his wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that peace is achieved among the two factions.”

He described the ongoing crisis that has rocked the football house as very unfortunate and worrisome, stressing “the crisis has degraded Nigerian football in the eyes of the world football.

“It is high time something urgently is done to rescue Nigerian football from further degrading. This is one of the protracted crisis in Nigeria football, and this is not good for our football development.”