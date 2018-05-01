NFF crisis: Police take over secretariat

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja was like a battleground yesterday, as the Nigeria Police numbering over 50 stormed the Glass House apparently to forestall any breakdown of law and order, following the Supreme Court ruling on the fresh crisis rocking Nigeria football.

The Supreme Court had last week, Friday ruled on the case involving the Ambassador Chris Giwa faction of the NFF and the main football federation over the rightful occupant of the Glass House, referring the two parties to the Jos High Court.

However, the police from the FCT Command had deployed large contingents of its personnel in the early hours of Monday in anticipation of any possible breakdown of law and order as a result of the speculation that Giwa may forcefully resume as the federation president yesterday.

Storming the venue with over four fully loaded patrol vehicles with registration numbers NPF439C, NPF8393C, NPF454C, the Police team had strategically positioned their patrol vans at the entrance gate to the Glass House, stationing other personnel inside the compound perhaps to stop any unwanted visitor gaining entrance.

Although the police personnel were very civil in their handling of the assignment especially as they never stopped to screen or question any visitor, their positioning inside the premises of the football house and at the entrance gate were enough signal to warn any troublemaker that he is at a wrong place.

Despite the police presence, Daily Sunsport can report that normal activities went uninterrupted as the staff, the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and other members of the management staff carried on with the day’s activities.