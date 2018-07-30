NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today

The Pinnick team backed itself with the letter said to have been written by the Attorney General of the Federation dated July 20 and addressed to the Minister of Sports, wherein he conveyed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari refraning the minister from making any further public statement in relation to the crisis in the NFF until the legal process is completed and advised both parties to wait until the final determination of the suit “without disturbing the status quo ante”.

But the minister after allegedly meeting with President Buhari, issued a counter letter, saying “those who are presently trying to instigate confusion, using the name of the president must be aware that the president cannot go against the rule of law. The Order issued by the court had not been vacated and the president cannot vacate a court order because, “there are clear cut processes of doing that”.