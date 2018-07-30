– The Sun News
NFF

NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today

— 30th July 2018

The two groups who have been laying claim to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will return to the Jos court today, Daily Sun sports understood.

Chris Giwa had refused to back down on his claim that he was rightly elected president of the NFF, even after last week’s development that saw the return of the occupants of the Glass House for over three years, the Amaju Pinnick board, who was led to the NFF secretariat with DSS operatives, same way Giwa and his team stormed the football house after claiming through the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: Pinnick: No distractions for Eagles

Today’s appearance will see the Pinnick legal team battling to vacate the pronouncement of the high court.

The Pinnick team backed itself with the letter said to have been written by the Attorney General of the Federation dated July 20 and addressed to the Minister of Sports, wherein he conveyed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari refraning the minister from making any further public statement in relation to the crisis in the NFF until the legal process is completed and advised both parties to wait until the final determination of the suit “without disturbing the status quo ante”.

But the minister after allegedly meeting with President Buhari, issued a counter letter, saying “those who are presently trying to instigate confusion, using the name of the president must be aware that the president cannot go against the rule of law. The Order issued by the court had not been vacated and the president cannot vacate a court order because, “there are clear cut processes of doing that”.

