NFF crisis: Football enthusiast cautions against government’s interference

A football enthusiast, Mayowa Ademoyegun, has cautioned against interference of government in the affairs and politics of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which could get the nation banned by FIFA.

Ademoyegun, gave this advice in an interview while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure.

He called on those who were clamouring for the removal of Amaju Pinnick-led executive to exercise patience for two months, when the tenure of the executive would lapse.

Ademoyegun, who also doubles as CEO of Marigold Brand Solutions, noted that the Pinnick board, had tried in developing the game in and outside the country.

He said if FIFA banned the country from participating in its events, it would be like taking backward steps after a lot of achievements under the current board.

NAN reports that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, had directed the NFF to comply with the Supreme Court order, which declared Giwa as the authentic NFF president.

Dalung said in a statement that the directive followed a written notification by the Attorney-General of the Federation, requesting the ministry to ensure compliance with the order.

“In my own opinion, election will hold in the next two months, the aggrieved faction has waited this long; it should slug it out at the polls if it believes Pinnick board has not done enough for sports in the country.

“Everyone plays politics, but dirty politics is not a good one. Chris Giwa and his cohorts will only take our country’s football backwards to the analogue age, we should be moving forward and not backward.

Ademoyegun, who is also a former employee of the Ondo State Football Agency, advised Dalung to invite both factions and settle the matter amicably.