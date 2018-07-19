– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 
19th July 2018 - Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP
19th July 2018 - Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects
19th July 2018 - ANGELA ONYEKABA 07051690848
19th July 2018 - Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears
19th July 2018 - Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack
19th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA rates Super Eagles 25th best
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out
18th July 2018 - Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 
AITEO Group

NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 

— 19th July 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Leading energy and oil exploration company, the AITEO Group has threatened to withdraw their sponsorship of the country’s national team if the ongoing impasse in the Glass House is not resolved within 14 days.

The Group, in a statement signed by its Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana Matthew, made this known on Wednesday.

The statement read in parts, “Indisputably, certainty and stability with the leadership of the NFF remain pertinent to sponsors like us to continue to commit to the growth of Nigerian football in the manner that we have done.  The persisting situation makes it difficult for us, as a law-abiding entity, to operate responsibly within the demands placed on us.

READ ALSO Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

Accordingly, we are constrained to indicate that unless these issues are resolved satisfactorily in the manner dictated by the requirements of the world governing body FIFA within fourteen (14) days hereof, we will deem ourselves compelled to reconsider our position with respect to participation in the various arrangements in which we are involved.”

The firm however lends its voice to that of many well-meaning Nigerians to call for the quick and decisive resolution of the current issues especially as future campaigns for glory in the African Nations Cup are imminent.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAILED

Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

— 19th July 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

  • SCHOOL TEACHERS

    Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State wing, said Primary school teachers in the state are dying in their hundreds of hunger and starvation over nonpayment of their salaries. READ ALSO: Crisis of salary arrears Addressing newsmen in his office, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed between 15 and…

  • THREE PEOPLE

    Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killings of three people in a fresh attack by bandits in Sikida and Gyaddu villages in Maradun Local Government Area of the state. A statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said joint police and military teams responded swiftly to the distress call;…

  • FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING

    FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

    — 19th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was put off yesterday, making it the sixth time the council meeting did not hold in the life of the current administration. READ ALSO: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled The last time the meeting was put off was on June 20, due to the Sallah public…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share