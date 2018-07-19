NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 

Bunmi Ogunyale

Leading energy and oil exploration company, the AITEO Group has threatened to withdraw their sponsorship of the country’s national team if the ongoing impasse in the Glass House is not resolved within 14 days.

The Group, in a statement signed by its Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana Matthew, made this known on Wednesday.

The statement read in parts, “Indisputably, certainty and stability with the leadership of the NFF remain pertinent to sponsors like us to continue to commit to the growth of Nigerian football in the manner that we have done. The persisting situation makes it difficult for us, as a law-abiding entity, to operate responsibly within the demands placed on us.

Accordingly, we are constrained to indicate that unless these issues are resolved satisfactorily in the manner dictated by the requirements of the world governing body FIFA within fourteen (14) days hereof, we will deem ourselves compelled to reconsider our position with respect to participation in the various arrangements in which we are involved.”

The firm however lends its voice to that of many well-meaning Nigerians to call for the quick and decisive resolution of the current issues especially as future campaigns for glory in the African Nations Cup are imminent.