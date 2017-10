Employs foreign coach for Falcons

By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved a budget of N6.3bn for 2018 activities.

The approval is among several decisions contained in the communique reached yesterday at the NFF’ General Assembly held in Jos, Plateau State.

The general assembly passed a vote of confidence on the Amaju Pinnick led executive committee and also approved the appointment of Randy Waldrum as Super Falcons technical adviser.

While expressing appreciation to the federal government and Nigerians on the successful qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the committee resolved to ensure adequate and intensive preparation of Super Eagles for the mundial.

The Committee reiterated that henceforth, only the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons would be entitled to bonus payments per match. Players, Coaches and backroom staff of other teams will earn daily allowances, approved bonuses at the end of successful qualifying campaigns and approved allowances (including daily allowances) at championships.