The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - NFF, AITEO sign N2.5bn sponsorship deal for Federation Cup
29th June 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Cameroon coach expresses fears over ticket
29th June 2017 - Inauguration of sports federations’ boards for July 10
29th June 2017 - NPFL: Rangers pip Ifeanyi Uba 1-0 in Enugu
29th June 2017 - NNPC/Shell Cup : University of Sussex offers MVP scholarship 
29th June 2017 - Wimbledon 2017 : Murray, Kerber named top seeds
28th June 2017 - Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress
28th June 2017 - Sorrow, tears in Kano
28th June 2017 - Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna residence searched by armed agents
28th June 2017 - Court delivers judgment on invasion of Peace Corps Headquarters July 6
Home / Cover / Sports / NFF, AITEO sign N2.5bn sponsorship deal for Federation Cup

NFF, AITEO sign N2.5bn sponsorship deal for Federation Cup

— 29th June 2017

Stories by Joe Apu

 

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and its premium partner Aiteo Group in a bid to save the Federation Cup yesterday signed a N2.5 billion sponsorship deal that will see the competition run without hitches for the next five years.
Given the new deal which had extended Aiteo Group sponsorship with the football governing body in Nigeria, the tournament would be renamed the Aiteo Cup .This was confirmed after a series of meetings between NFF officials led by the President, Amaju Pinnick who confirmed the news at a press conference in Lagos.
“We want to celebrate and thank Aiteo,” Amaju Pinnick told Score Nigeria in Lagos during unveiling ceremony on Wednesday. The package will guarantee a monetary reward for the best performing teams with the winners of men’s version will bag N25million as prize money and N10million for the women’s event. The runner –up for the men’s competition will pocket N10million, with the runner –up for the women’s event going home with N5million. The NFF and AITEO will, in due course, unveil further details of all the benefits of the extended agreement at a press conference.
The country’s longest running competition had struggled for sponsorship since Coca-Cola pulled out as title sponsors several years ago.
FC Ifeanyiubah won last year’s competition and represented Nigeria in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.
The arrangement will see AITEO underwriting the costs of the organisation of the competition, which encompasses the costs of organising the competition from the Round of 64 to the men and women’s finals, solidarity support to Football Associations of the 36 States and the FCT, expenses and indemnities of match officials, support to participating Clubs, Media, Branding/Activation and Prize Money to winners.
The Cost Value Arrangement of the transaction is for NFF and AITEO to, annually, decide the nature and value proposition of the AITEO Cup under the framework of the relationship, and AITEO would thus underwrite the cost as the competition’s ‘Naming Right Holder.’
The NFF team at the contract signing inside AITEO Group’s Lagos office said it was “extremely delighted” by the extended agreement, while AITEO chieftains stated “we are happy to do this for Nigeria.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NFF, AITEO sign N2.5bn sponsorship deal for Federation Cup

— 29th June 2017

Stories by Joe Apu   The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and its premium partner Aiteo Group in a bid to save the Federation Cup yesterday signed a N2.5 billion sponsorship deal that will see the competition run without hitches for the next five years. Given the new deal which had extended Aiteo Group sponsorship with…

Share

  • Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress

    — 28th June 2017

    . . As Indians mark World Yoga Day By Perpetua Egesimba Nigerians have been told to embrace Yoga game to relax their bodies to overcome stress. The advice was given by the President of Skal International, Mrs Rita Obidike during the World Yoga Day celebration held on Sunday at the garden of the Chancery of…

    Share

  • Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna residence searched by armed agents

    — 28th June 2017

    Heavily armed security operatives from various arms of the security services led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Wednesday stormed the Kaduna residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo in Kaduna State. The operation which lasted several hours saw the operatives cordoning off the No 1 Alimi road residence of…

    Share

  • Court delivers judgment on invasion of Peace Corps Headquarters July 6

    — 28th June 2017

    ‎From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgement in the N2 billion fundamental human rights suit brought against ‎the  Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria over the unlawful…

    Share

  • Adamawa Queens attacked by armed robbers – Report

    — 28th June 2017

    Armed robbers attacked the players and officials of Adamawa Queens Football Club of Yola on Wednesday on their way from Yola to Benin City where they were billed to play a football match. According to a report made available in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the players and officials of the women football team were…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share