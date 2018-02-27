Neymar’s injury may rule him out of World Cup

NAN

Paris Saint Germain has now confirmed that Neymar Jr.’s injury on Sunday was more than a sprain of the ankle and it has ruled him out of the Champions League match against Real Madrid next week and Brazil’s friendly matches, in March.

There are even fears that the talented Brazilian attacker will have a race against time to be ready for the World Cup in Russia in June.

According to a short medical report published on the club’s website, the injury to the right ankle also involves a fractured fifth metatarsal, the long bone on the outside of the foot that connects to the little toe.

“Complementary examinations performed this day (ultrasound and CT) confirmed antero external sprain of the right ankle but also the associated existence of a fissure of the fifth metatarsal”, PSG said.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in tears as strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani plus an own goal from Rolando gave PSG a 3-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar was tracking back behind Bouna Sarr in the second half when his right ankle awkwardly twisted, leaving him in agony on the turf.

It is now certain, the player is ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on 6 March.

The injury is likely to rule the 26-year-old out of Brazil’s March friendlies against Russia and Germany. And it may leave him with a race against time to be ready for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

In and ill-tempered game, Neymar was brutally tackled twice, each time falling on the field. But the serious injury, was self-inflicted.

PSG star Dani Alves was also subject to a horror tackle by Marseille’s Lucas Ocampos – who only got a yellow card.

But the durable Brazilian was even able to walk away from challenged – and carried on in the match.

Neymar’s sidelining is certainly a devastating blow for the French club, whose season will be defined by their success in Europe – with a 14-point lead in Ligue 1 over Monaco.