Neymar shines as Brazil march on to quarter final

Just moments earlier, Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo wasted a brilliant chance when he shot wildly over the crossbar instead of playing in Hirving Lozano.

For much of the second half, Mexico’s bright start was just a memory, but Carlos Vela forced a save from Brazil goalkeeper Alisson with his side’s first shot on target not long after going behind.

In the match’s closing stages they rallied once more, but Brazil defended stoically before doubling their lead on the break through a Roberto Firmino tap-in after Neymar’s effort was diverted by the toe of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Brazil will face Belgium or Japan – who meet in Rostov-on-Don in the day’s second match (19:00 BST) – in their last-eight tie in Kazan on Friday.

But they will be without Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, who will be suspended after being shown his second yellow card of the tournament.