A report has claimed that Brazil star Neymar would prefer a move to Chelsea or Arsenal over Manchester United and Manchester City due to his love of London.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2022 but has been repeatedly linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid has often been dubbed as Neymar’s preferred destination but rumours of a Premier League move are never far away due to the league’s stature and wealth.

According to The Express, Neymar has privately told friends that he would rather move to Chelsea or Arsenal than United or City if he was ever to join the Premier League.

“He loves England – but mainly London,” a source is quoted as telling the newspaper. “He has been there three or four times in the last 12 months. He says there is always something about London.

“The last time he kept ringing me up and begging me to join him because he loved it so much. He kept saying ‘this place is amazing, this place is amazing’. He just loves London.”

Neymar has begun the 2018-19 season brightly, scoring three goals in as many Ligue 1 games.