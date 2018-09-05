PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar has shockingly predicted that Liverpool will finish outside of the Premier League top four this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won all four of their first four matches and are among the favourites to win the title, however the Brazilian still picked Manchester City to retain their crown instead.

As well as this, the PSG man declared he believes Manchester United will finish second, Chelsea will place third and Tottenham will complete the top four.

This leaves Liverpool and Arsenal as the two major sides who would miss out on a Champions League position.

While speaking to the Express, Neymar was quizzed on his Premier League picks for this season and had to double check the question before giving his answer.

“Who will in it? Whoa, that’s difficult,” he responded.

“It’s very hard, it’s very difficult, but Manchester City will win it.”

When asked to give a full top four prediction, Neymar continued: Second will be United, third is Chelsea.”

He paused for thought before finally adding: “Fourth is Tottenham…. No Liverpool.”

Whether his predictions will turn out correct remains to be seen, however Neymar will get an experience of Liverpool first-hand in the coming months as PSG have been drawn to face them in the Champions League group stage.

Their first match will take place at Anfield on September 18, with he second at the Parc des Princes on November 28.