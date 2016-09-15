Neymar opens up on Messi, Suarez

Neymar says his partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is so effective because the trio know how each other think.

The Blaugrana’s South American trident scored 90 goals between them in La Liga last term as they went on to lift the title.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar started alongside each other for the first time this season to fire Barca to a 7-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Messi scored three, Suarez netted two, while Neymar had one goal and four assists – two of which set up Messi and another one for Suarez, while the latter two assisted each other as well.

And Neymar believes they have a near telepathic understanding with each other, which is boosted by their friendship outside of football.

“It was special for the three of us to play together for the first time this season and we are very pleased with our performance,” he told Goal after the match at Camp Nou.

“We are at a place now where we know the way each other thinks, the runs we make, the positions we will be in. We can still get better though, our communication and understanding of each other is improving all the time.

“We are not playing for ourselves, nobody is looking for personal glory. It is always nice to score goals, but if I score, if Luis scores, if Leo scores, it doesn’t matter – we are as happy creating goals for each other as scoring them.

“Our understanding on the field is helped by our relationship off it. We are all good friends, and I think that shows in the way we play. It is very early in the season, we can get better, and help make it a very successful season for Barcelona.”