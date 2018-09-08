– The Sun News
Camp Nou

Neymar desperate for Barca return

— 8th September 2018

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is reportedly desperate to return to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are reluctant to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

Neymar, 26, scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, before completing a world-record move to PSG in last summer’s transfer window.

The Brazilian has netted 32 times in 35 appearances for PSG since his arrival, but suggestions that the attacker is unsettled in France have gathered pace in recent months.

READ ALSO Guendouzi wins Arsenal Player of the Month

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar almost instantly regretted his move to Paris, and is not happy with the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, who has taken some of the limelight away from the Brazilian.

The report claims that the attacker also feels targeted by opposition defences in Ligue 1, and is determined to secure a return to Camp Nou.

However, it is understood that Barcelona are not currently interested in re-signing the forward, with Real Madrid his most likely destination if PSG agree to sell.

Ousmane Dembele – signed to replace Neymar – has impressed for Barcelona in the early stages of the 2018-19 campaign.

