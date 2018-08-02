– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters
2nd August 2018 - Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria – Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate
2nd August 2018 - Group rally for good governance in Kwara
2nd August 2018 - Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG
2nd August 2018 - 2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity
2nd August 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting
2nd August 2018 - CBN warns against abuse of Naira notes
2nd August 2018 - Man arraigned for stabbing customer
2nd August 2018 - Benefits of polling to elections in Nigeria
2nd August 2018 - Group commends Kalu over resolve to remain in APC
Home / Business / NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters
CBN

NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters

— 2nd August 2018

Omodele Adigun

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has approved the disbursement of loans totaling about N25billion in support of various projects in the non-oil export sector.

According to its Managing Director, Abba Bello, this follows the review of applications under the Export Development Fund (EDF) at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held last Thursday.

He explained that the beneficiaries included exporters of agricultural and value-added products, who submitted applications for stocking facilities and working capital to enable them execute their export contracts.

“These projects, which are distributed across the country with nation-wide impact, cut across various sectors/industries including Cocoa, Cashew, Sesame Seed, Gum Arabic and Leather products.

“It is expected that disbursement will commence immediately to maximize the benefits of the export season towards achieving the economic diversification objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP).  The total amount approved is expected to support about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs and facilitate foreign exchange inflow of about $100million from non-oil exports”, Bello added.

READ ALSO: Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria – Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate

Earlier in the year, the CBN established the N50billion Export Development Fund, to be disbursed at single digit, which is currently being managed by NEXIM.

Following the inauguration of the new Board last March,  the Minister of Finance charged the Board to hit the ground running to ensure that the institution achieves its mandate of diversifying the foreign exchange earnings of the Nigerian economy.

NEXIM’s mandate as an agency of the Federal Government is to grow the non-oil export by participating in the financing.

This was given a fillip recently when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reinstated the N500 billion Export Stimulation Facility (ESF) as well as NEXIM’s N50 billion Direct Intervention Fund to boost the  non-oil export .

Recall that at a meeting with the export stakeholders last December, the CBN Governor , Godwin Emefiele, had said they were planning to introduce an initiative called PAVE , meaning Produce; Add Value and Export for various products in the non oil sector such as cocoa, cashew nuts, palm produce, sesame seeds, solid minerals and rubber.

Emefiele added: “Like we all agreed at the meeting that there was a time we were exporting, but up till recently, the export that we really conduct now is more of raw agricultural produce.

“We are saying that in order to create jobs for our people, there is a need for us to advance further to value addition and begin to talk about processing of exportable items. Rather than exporting raw cashew, we are thinking of exporting processed cashew.

“Rather than exporting raw cocoa, we are thinking of giving support to companies that process cocoa to cocoa butter and cakes and all that. We also know that there are some of the Nigerian companies that have benefited from some of our export stimulations facilities in the past and some of them still remain moribund.

READ ALSO: Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG

“And we have also told our development finance department to take a look at the companies,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN

NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters

— 2nd August 2018

Omodele Adigun The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has approved the disbursement of loans totaling about N25billion in support of various projects in the non-oil export sector. According to its Managing Director, Abba Bello, this follows the review of applications under the Export Development Fund (EDF) at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the…

  • LADAN SALIU

    Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria – Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate

    — 2nd August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Bauchi South bye-election slated for August 11, Dr. Ladan Saliu, has described the zone as most marginalised in the country. Saliu, who assured the people of his constituency of his resolve to reposition the area if given their mandate at the polls said, “When I…

  • KWARA

    Group rally for good governance in Kwara

    — 2nd August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin For over five hours, on Wednesday, a socio-political organization, in Kwara state, under the aegis of the Kwara Liberation Group, with a coalition of progressive forces, staged a peaceful rally in the Ilorin metropolis for better leadership and governance in the state. The peaceful rally, tagged a mega rally of 300,000 Kwarans…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said that the defection of the Senate President Bukola Saraki from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a great relief to the party. It also said Saraki was always an opposition in the ruling party who used his position as Senate President to frustrate the workings…

  • 2019 PRESIDENTIAL CONTEST

    2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity

    — 2nd August 2018

    Concerned stakeholders have publicly declared the desire to support any candidate that has restructuring in his agenda for the 2019 presidential contest. Omoniyi Salaudeen Without a doubt, the 2019 presidential election is going to be a defining movement for Nigeria. Hitherto, electioneering by political parties had always been characterized by mudslinging, abuse of opponents, outright…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share