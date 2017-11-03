The Sun News
Latest
3rd November 2017 - Newswatch Vs Jimoh Ibrahim: Our story, by Ekpu, others
3rd November 2017 - UN team meets Ohanaeze, insists on one Nigeria
3rd November 2017 - State House clinic: Account for N10.1bn budget, Reps tell health, FCT ministers
3rd November 2017 - Anambra guber: Things that make Obiano front-runner
3rd November 2017 - Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe
3rd November 2017 - Alleged $350m fraud: N’Assembly to probe Power Ministry, W’Bank GEM project
3rd November 2017 - CBN raises the alarm over fake website
3rd November 2017 - LASU don slumps, dies
3rd November 2017 - Issues in the Maina mess
3rd November 2017 - Life and times of EFCC
Home / Cover / National / Newswatch Vs Jimoh Ibrahim: Our story, by Ekpu, others

Newswatch Vs Jimoh Ibrahim: Our story, by Ekpu, others

— 3rd November 2017

A few days after newspaper reports indicated that billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, recorded a legal victory over Newswatch magazine, four non-executive directors of the publication have denied ever receiving N510 million share purchase price of the company.

In a statement yesterday, Messrs.’ Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed and Soji Akinrinade, not only denied receiving payment but also pledged to press for justice.

The directors faulted the judgment Ibrahim earlier got, claiming that it was “given based on the fact that the judges misdirected themselves on the facts of the matter,” which they said “has since been contested by two of the shareholders of the company.”

According to them,  “ Mr. Nuhu Wada Aruwa and Professor Jibril Aminu have asked the Supreme Court to rectify the error of the court below. Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim has done everything imaginable since 2011 to claim falsely 51 per cent shares of Newswatch Communications Limited, which he never paid for.”

Outlining what transpired, they said: “ On May 5, 2011, the directors of Newswatch Communications Limited signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim and his Global Media Mirror Limited for the sale of 51 per cent shares of Newswatch Communications Limited to him and his company. The share purchase price was N510 million, which he was to pay not later than May 5, 2011, the date of the completion board meeting.

Mr. Ibrahim never paid the said N510 million before that day; he never paid it on that day and he never paid it after that day. Up till today he has not paid for the said shares. But he has tried by hook and crook to own the shares of a company he never paid for.

“He took four of us, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed and Soji Akinrinade, to the Federal High Court, Lagos claiming that we had retired from the company on May 5, 2011 and we were no longer directors of the company. The truth of the matter is that we retired from the company and were reappointed as non-executive directors at the very meeting in which he was chosen as chairman of the board of the company.”

They said Ibrahim came to Newswatch newsroom “and told our staff that we had been reappointed as directors of the company. The news was published in several newspapers including his own National Mirror the next day May 6, 2011. Yet Mr. Ibrahim denied it.

“For the 15 months that the magazine was published with him as chairman our names were listed every week as directors of the company. We submitted certified true copies of the magazines to Justice Okon Abang who handled the case. Curiously, Justice Abang accepted Mr. Ibrahim as chairman but refused to accept us as directors, even though we were all listed as such in the same document.”

They stated that the judge, in the case over shares purchase, “showed open hostility in court to our lawyer, Mr. Kunle Oyesanya, SAN. We kept wondering what happened. When he gave his controversial judgment against the weight of evidence we went on appeal. The more intriguing part of his judgment was his claim that if Mr. Ibrahim had not paid for the shares we would not have made him chairman of the company. But the suit before him, which was initiated by Mr. Ibrahim was only about our directorship of the company and NOT about share purchase.”

The Newswatch directors said they would fight for their company, declaring: “If there is a judicial system in the world that gives someone’s property to another without documented proof of ownership then that system would have turned justice on its head. We believe that despite the rot in the Nigeria system there are still judges with conscience who will not sell their conscience for a mess of pottage.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Newswatch Vs Jimoh Ibrahim: Our story, by Ekpu, others

— 3rd November 2017

A few days after newspaper reports indicated that billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, recorded a legal victory over Newswatch magazine, four non-executive directors of the publication have denied ever receiving N510 million share purchase price of the company. In a statement yesterday, Messrs.’ Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed and Soji Akinrinade, not only denied receiving…

  • UN team meets Ohanaeze, insists on one Nigeria

    — 3rd November 2017

     Commends enterprising nature of Igbo From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The United Nations has insisted that Nigeria would remain one and indivisible nation, as it expressed delight on the role Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other leaders of the South East played to douse the tension raised in the region a couple of months ago. Protests staged by…

  • State House clinic: Account for N10.1bn budget, Reps tell health, FCT ministers

    — 3rd November 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has ordered the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole and his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mallam Muhammed Bello, to provide a detailed account of how the State House Clinic budget is spent. Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee investigating the deplorable state of Aso Rock clinic, Magaji…

  • Anambra guber: Things that make Obiano front-runner

    — 3rd November 2017

    By James Eze [email protected] Barley two weeks to Anambra Election Day, it is hard to tell the difference between Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Neither has risen above the echo to deliver either a memorable rhetoric or a dramatic rupture that could cause…

  • Concession: Obasanjo, Jonathan, El-Rufai, others may face Senate probe

    — 3rd November 2017

    Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said it will summon all the prominent players in the past governments that participated in the concession and privatisation exercise. The panel also disclosed it will soon begin a holistic investigation into issues relating to the concession and privatisation of some government properties in the Federal…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share